“Somebody crashed it in the water”- Christian Coleman reveals hilarious moment with Sha'Carri Richardson as they enjoy beach vacation

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson recently spent quality time together at the beach while also jet-skiing. The duo has sparked dating rumors all over the internet with their recent outings together.

Coleman and Richardson made their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends on December 7. Following this, they were seen hanging out together during the Super Bowl at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The duo has shared multiple pictures of their outings together on social media, showcasing their seemingly growing bond with each other.

Most recently, the sprinters were seen spending time together at the beach in a video shared by Coleman on his Instagram story. He revealed a hilarious moment while jet-skiing with Sha'Carri Richardson in the passenger's seat. He shared that he wasn't wearing shades because she crashed the jetski, saying:

"I would have had my shades on but somebody crashed it in the water man."

Later, Richardson flaunted her brand, Flow Go Hair's wig, saying that despite going in the water, it was still stuck. The story's caption said:

"@flow-gohair water proof, tap in!" Coleman gave a shoutout.

Coleman’s Instagram story

Just a few days ahead of this beach vacation, Richardson gave a special surprise to Coleman on his 29th birthday on March 6. She planned a surprise adventure for him and shared a few glimpses of it on her Instagram stories. Just moments before taking him to the helicopter ride she had planned, she shared a video of them in the car and wrote in the caption:

"He has no idea."

Shortly after this, she shared a video of their helicopter ride and opened up about her nervousness and Coleman's confidence.

"Why am I nervous and he not?" Said Richardson.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her mindset while competing in major events

Sha'Carri Richardson recently sat for an interview with Essence magazine, where she opened up about her mindset while competing in major events. She revealed that just before a race, she feels all the emotions from her training sessions and channels the inspiration and motivation she gets from the fans cheering for her.

Talking about her family being a source of motivation for her, she said:

“My heart is my brain. My emotions are my superpower, and at the same time, they’re my kryptonite. I cannot walk into a race without fully feeling the emotions from training, or the emotions from the motivation, or the inspiration I get from my fans, my family,” Sha'carri Richardson said.

She added:

“So when I walk out onto the track, that is what my heart is filled with, and that is the adrenaline that gets me going. As soon as my foot, my spike, hits the track, my heart confirms that I am exactly where I’m supposed to be and who I am."

Sha'Carri Richardson concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won two medals, including a silver in the 100m dash and a gold in the 4x100m relay.

Christian Coleman, on the other hand, did not have a successful campaign during the 2024 Summer Games, as he couldn't qualify for the individual events and fell short of winning the gold medal in the 4x100m relay as his team was disqualified due to a botch in the baton exchange.

