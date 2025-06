Jamaican National Trials 2025 Results: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce loses top spot in last race, Kishane Thompson wins with new World Lead |Day 2

Day 2 of the 2025 Jamaican National Trials witnessed a shocking result with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce falling short of dominating the 100m race, an event in which she has been a five-time world champion. The 2025 Jamaican National Trials, which commenced on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Kingston's National Stadium, will conclude on Sunday, June 29.

The women's 100m was dominated by Tina Clayton with 10.81 seconds. She defeated the Jamaican star sprinters Shericka Jackson and Fraser-Pryce, who posted 10.88 and 10.91 seconds, respectively.

The 2025 Jamaican National Trials marked the last race of Fraser-Pryce at the Kingston Stadium. The Paris Olympics gold medalist Kishane Thompson dominated the men's 100m with a world lead of 9.75 seconds to surpass Oblique Seville, who registered 9.83 seconds.

Results of Day 2 at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials

Boys Oct 110m hurdles 17&U:

O'Shea Johnson - 14.15 Alex King - 15.09 Kevaun Grant - 15.64 Bevon Brown - 20.54

Boys Dec 110m hurdles 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 14.99 Osmond Holt - 16.07 Ryheem Campbell - 19.59

Boys 400m 17&U Under 18 Prelims (qualified):

Jason Pitter - 47.72 Nishawn Walker - 48.58 Tiandre Downer - 49.19 Micah Willis - 49.95 Nicholas Jones - 49.43 Alanzo James - 50.47 Jared Mallett - 50.67

Boys 400m 18-19 Under 20 Prelims (qualified) at the Jamaican National Trials:

Keano Charles - 47.68 Omary Robinson - 47.76 Kevin Bliss - 47.92 Sawayne Kerr - 48.10 Joshua Wint - 48.31 Mario Birch - 48.66

Boys Dec Discus 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 38.00m Ryheem Campbell - 26.60m Osmond Holt - 20.45m

Boys Oct High Jump 17&U:

Alex King - 1.85m Kevaun Grant - 1.76m O'Shea Johnson - 1.70m

Boys Oct Javelin Throw 17&U:

O'Shea Johnson - 30.50m Alex King - 25.61m Kevaun Grant - 24.59m Bevon Brown - 23.67m

Boys Shot Put 17&U Under 18 at the Jamaican National Trials:

Kamari Kennedy - 18.07m Khaleel Henry - 16.98m Dwight Fraser - 16.69m Lawayne Blackwood - 16.45m Clinton Baker - 16.17m Kahjay Lawes- 15.74m

Boys Dec Pole Vault 18+:

Ryheem Campbell - 3.70m Jaquan Souden - 3.60m

Boys Long Jump 17&U Under 18:

Armani Phillips - 6.93m Ajarie Bloomfield - 6.84m Omarian Miller - 6.78m Sanjay Marshall - 6.65m Zachary Merchant - 6.33m

Boys Long Jump 18-19 Under 20:

Rickoy Hunter - 7.81m Jahiem Watson - 7.50m Euan Young - 7.36m Jevaughn Samuels - 7.11m Shevaughn Pryce - 6.81m

Boys Shot Put 18-19 Under 20 at the Jamaican National Trials:

Despiro Wray - 19.39m Devonte Edwards - 18.77m Nkosana Johnson - 16.81m Dewayne Sherman - 11.77m

Boys Oct 1500m 17&U:

Kevaun Grant - 5:31.68 Alex King - 5:31.69 O'Shea Johnson - 5:35.53 Bevon Brown - 6:19.79

Girls 1500m 17&U Under 18:

Alexia Palmer - 4:48.37 Abigail Richards - 5:00.30 Tabbrel Williams - 5:13.76 Netanya Robinson - 5:15.73

Boys 1500m 17&U Under 18:

Thywaine Sterling - 4:18.58 Sekani Brown - 4:23.91 Antuwan Newland - 4:28.85 Phillip Palmer - 4:44.31

Boys 1500m 18-19 Under 20:

Jordan Mills - 4:16.89 Tayshawn Williams - 4:16.94 Raheem Palmer - 4:18.94 Obinna Reid - 4:21.31 Chadrick Robinson - 4:30.92

Girls Long Jump 17&U Under 18 at the Jamaican National Trials:

Mikayla Longmore - 5.55m Mickelia Henlon - 5.27m Amanda Codrington - 4.88m

Women 1500m 20+ Senior:

Adelle Tracey - 4:17.80 Gabrielle Wilkinson - 4:19.30 Jodian Walker - 5:51.60

Girls Long Jump 18-19 Under 20:

Rohanna Sudlow - 6.01m Jenella Canns - 5.37m Deondrea Wint - 5.24m

Men 1500m 20+ Senior:

Dylan DeCambre - 3:46.59 Amiri Whittle - 3:52.72 Navasky Anderson - 4:06.45 Rahiem Walker - 4:06.54 Omar Campbell - 4:14.45

Men High Jump 20+ Senior:

Romaine Beckford - 2.25m Raymond Richards - 2.25m Zayne Palomino - 2.15m Lushane Wilson - 2.15m Christoff Bryan - 2.10m

Girls Shot Put 17&U Under 18:

Jamelia Young - 14.20m Jamie-Lee Tulloch - 13.22m

Girls 400m hurdles 17&U Under 18 at the Jamaican National Trials:

Sheneca Harris - 1:02.82 Shakeya Reid - 1:03.06 Llande-kaye Hibbert - 1:05.71

Girls 400m hurdles 18-19 Under 20:

Daynea Colstock - 59.77 Deandra Harris - 59.92

Boys 400m hurdles 17&U Under 18:

Jaeden Campbell - 52.24 Eshanee Porter - 52.33 Micah Willis - 53.56 Jahvanie Tyrell - 54.55 Daniel Henry - 55.14

Boys 400m hurdles 18-19 Under 20:

Robert Miller - 50.31 Trevoy Smith - 50.63 Kishawn Hoffman - 51.28 Princewell Martin - 52.25 Shavoy Thompson - 55.31

Women 400m 20+ SENIOR Semifinal (qualified) at the Jamaican National Trials:

Nickisha Pryce - 50.51 Dejanea Oakley - 51.05 Leah Anderson - 51.03 Stacey Ann Williams - 51.12 Shaquena Foote - 51.44 Roneisha Mcgregor - 52.12 Candice McLeod - 52.43 Joanne Reid - 52.50

Men 400m 20+ SENIOR Semifinal:

Jevaughn Powell - 44.90 Rusheen McDonald - 45.18 Sean Bailey - 45.38 Delano Kennedy - 44.97 Zandrion Barnes - 45.54 Deandre Watkin - 45.68 Bovel Mcpherson - 45.21 Shaemar Uter - 45.65

Boys Dec Javelin Throw 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 41.91m Ryheem Campbell - 33.48m

Girls 100m 17&U Under 18 Prelims (qualified):

Adora Campbell - 11.72 Shadae Allen - 12.37 Rebecca Nugent - 12.28 Sheldain Jarrett - 12.56 Ilissa Campbell - 12.46 Keelan Smith - 12.59 Mickelia Henlon - 12.79 Rihana Lawes - 13.23

Boys 100m 17&U Under 18 Semifinal (qualified):

Jaydon Collins - 10.41 Malike Nugent - 10.43 Kyle Bodden - 10.43 Nyrone Wade - 10.53 Michael Graham - 10.46 Coby Watson - 10.58 Deequan Maragh - 10.57 Tyrone Walker - 10.76

Women Discus 20+ SENIOR:

Samantha Hall - 60.94m Shadae Lawrence - 55.22m Abigail Martin - 53.54m Damali Williams - 49.12m Victoria Christie - 48.52m

Girls Shot Put 18-19 Under 20:

Marlakay Lampart - 14.20m Kimeka Smith - 14.20m Gianna Clayton - 13.46m Shamoye Morris - 11.89m Jada Francis - 11.87

Girls 100m 18-19 Under 20 Prelims:

Sabrina Dockery - 11.30 Briana Campbell - 11.44 Chevauna Grant - 11.86 Regina Bailey - 12.05 Jay-Deen Batchelor - 11.87 Tianna Rhoomes - 12.11 Abigail Wolfe - 11.93

Boys 100m 18-19 Under 20 Semifinal (qualified) at the Jamaican National Trials:

Riquelme Reid - 10.38 Antonio Powell - 10.39 Johan-Ramaldo Smythe - 10.43 Tavaine Stewart - 10.59 Tray Barrett - 10.56 Ainsley Mcgregor - 10.61 Zachary Wallace - 10.66 James Harrison - 10.69

Women 100m 20+ SENIOR Semifinal (qualified):

Tia Clayton - 10.86 Tina Clayton - 10.93 Shericka Jackson - 10.94 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - 11.02 Alana Reid - 11.02 Jodean Williams - 11.08 Jonielle Smith - 11.03 Ashanti Moore - 11.08

Men 100m 20+ SENIOR Semis:

Kishane Thompson - 9.80 Oblique Seville - 9.84 Bryan Levell - 9.94 Kadrian Goldson - 10.05 Rohan Watson - 10.00 Ackeem Blake - 10.05 Ryiem Forde - 10.06 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie - 10.06

Boys Dec 1500m 18+:

Osmond Holt - 5:05.55 Jaquan Souden - 5:05.82 Ryheem Campbell - 5:11.54

Men 100m 35+ Masters:

Johan O' Gilvie - 10.76 Ryan Bailey - 12.05 Royan Davis - 12.18 Randy Boda - 12.50

Women 100m 20+ International at the Jamaican National Trials:

Shaniqua Bascombe - 11.26 Kishawna Niles - 11.49 Tri-tania Lowe - 11.51 Saran Kouyate - 11.91

Men 100m 20+ International:

Sachin Dennis - 10.25 Justin Maynard - 10.32 Mckish Compton - 10.37 Darion Skerritt - 10.43 Mario Burke - 10.46 T'shaun Sealy - 10.85

Girls 100m 17&U Under 18 Finals:

Shadae Allen - 12.15 Adora Campbell - 12.27 Rebecca Nugent - 12.35 Keelan Smith - 12.43 Ilissa Campbell - 12.45

Boys 100m 17&U Under 18 Finals:

Malike Nugent - 10.27 Michael Graham - 10.31 Jaydon Collins - 10.33 Kyle Bodden - 10.42 Nyrone Wade - 10.52

Girls 100m 18-19 Under 20 Finals:

Sabrina Dockery - 11.28 Briana Campbell - 11.36 Jay-Deen Batchelor - 11.78 Chevauna Grant - 11.82 Shevi-anne Shim - 11.90

Boys 100m 18-19 Under 20 Finals:

Riquelme Reid - 10.23 Antonio Powell - 10.39 Tray Barrett - 10.49 Tavaine Stewart - 10.52 James Harrison - 10.53

Women 100m 20+ Senior finals at the Jamaican National Trials:

Tina Clayton - 10.81 Shericka Jackson - 10.88 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - 10.91 Jodean Williams - 11.02 Jonielle Smith - 11.06

Men 100m 20+ Senior final at the Jamaican National Trials:

Kishane Thompson - 9.75 Oblique Seville - 9.83 Ackeem Blake - 9.88 Ryiem Forde - 9.98 Rohan Watson - 10.04

