"Jamaica, your love has carried me"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pens emotional message before last National Trials of her career

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message as she geared up to make her last appearance at the Jamaican National Trials. The Olympic gold medalist reflected on her journey as an athlete and expressed her gratitude for the massive support that she received throughout her illustrious career, which spanned over two decades.

Before the Paris Olympics, the Jamaican athlete expressed that it would be her last appearance in the quadrennial games. However, her dream to win an Olympic medal once again could not be fulfilled as she withdrew before the 100m semi-finals after sustaining an injury.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shocked the track world during an event by Nike on Jun 24, 2025, when she announced that she would be competing in her last National Championships, which are scheduled from June 26, 2025, in an attempt to seal a spot in the Jamaican Team for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

As she prepared for her final National appearance, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce penned an emotional message on her official social media account and thanked the people of Jamaica for their incredible support through the highs and lows of her career.

"As I prepare for my final National Trials, I’m filled with gratitude for the journey, for my partners, and most of all, for my people. Jamaica, your love has carried me, and your pride has fueled me. Every step I’ve taken has been with you beside me," she wrote.

Moreover, she thanked her sponsor, Nike, for believing in her and playing an integral role in helping her to inspire the upcoming generation of athletes.

"To @nike, thank you for your unwavering belief in me and for hosting such a beautiful tribute this week—a celebration of our shared purpose and the power of sport to inspire," she added.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about her last race

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Doha Diamond League 2025 Press Conference - Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about competing in her last National race during an honorary event at the AC Hotel. The Jamaican athlete shared her thoughts about creating a long-lasting impact on the sport.

She wanted the younger generation to take up an initiative for a positive cause and eventually make the decision to contribute to the community.

“When we talk about impact, then we talk about legacy. Legacy and impact go hand in hand. Because I want for this generation to understand that yes, we want the government to show up. We want private sector to show up. But what about us? It starts with us. It starts with just us deciding that there's more to give,” she said.

Moreover, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared that she would be dedicating her last National performance to everyone who supported her and played an integral part in her success.

