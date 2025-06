Jamaican National Trials 2025 Results: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson dominate heats |Day 1

The 2025 Jamaican National Trials kicked off on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Kingston's National Stadium. Day 1 of the Jamaican National Trials featured multiple preliminary rounds, including 100m, 200m, 800m, and field events.

Multiple-time Olympic and World Championships medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson advanced to the next rounds after dominating the heats at the Jamaican National Trials. Jackson topped Heat 1 with a timing of 11.20 seconds, while Fraser-Pryce, who is competing in her last Jamaican Trials, secured first place in Heat 3 with 11.33 seconds.

Results of Day 1 at the 2025 Jamaican National Trials

Men 100m 20+ Senior Prelims (Qualified):

Trending

Christopher Taylor - 10.27 Andre Bent - 10.37 Nishion Ebanks - 10.37 Odaine Crooks - 10.43 Ashanie Smith - 10.45 Ramone Barnswell - 10.45 Jhordane Morgan - 10.46

Boys Oct 100m 17&U:

O'Shea Johnson - 11.81 Alex King - 12.14 Bevon Brown - 12.16 Kevaun Grant - 12.19

Boys Dec 100m 18+:

Osmond Holt - 11.09 Jaquan Souden - 11.49 Ryheem Campbell - 11.53

Boys Oct Long Jump 17&U:

Kevaun Grant - 6.21m O'Shea Johnson - 6.14m Alex King - 6.14m Bevon Brown - 5.26m

Boys Dec Long Jump 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 6.72m Ryheem Campbell - 6.52m Osmond Holt - 6.03m

Boys Oct Shot Put 17&U:

Kevaun Grant - 10.08m Alex King - 9.51m O'Shea Johnson - 9.20m Bevon Brown - 5.86m

Boys Dec Shot Put 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 11.00m Ryheem Campbell - 9.61m Osmond Holt - 7.89m

Girls Triple Jump 17&U Under 18:

Martina Moxam - 11.22m Amanda Codrington - 11.14m

Women 800m 20+ Senior Prelims at the Jamaican National Trials:

Kelly Ann Beckford - 2:01.03 Natoya Goule Toppin - 2:02.61 Adelle Tracey - 2:03.57 Gabrielle Wilkinson - 2:05.00 Kishay Rowe - 2:05.88 Monique Stewart - 2:06.40 Allecia Johnson - 2:13.77 Jaellene Burgess - 2:16.63

Girls Discus 17&U Under 18:

Abigail Bennett - 47.57m Jamelia Young - 44.48m Jamie-Lee Tulloch - 37.17m Shandre Brown - 32.55m

Boys Dec High Jump 18+:

Jaquan Souden - 1.97m Osmond Holt - 1.76m Ryheem Campbell - 1.67m

Men 5000m 20+ Senior:

Rahiem Walker - 16:42.59 Omar Campbell - 17:08.22 Winston Dehaney - 17:19.14 Nathaniel Wallace - 18:02.85 Sanjay Ivery - 18:12.65

Women Long Jump 20+ Senior at the Jamaican National Trials:

Ackelia Smith - 6.81m Nia Robinson - 6.52m Machaeda Linton - 5.99m Tri-tania Lowe - 6.01m Chloe Palmer - 5.74m Melissa Morgan - 5.61m

Women 400mH 20+ Senior Prelims (qualified):

Andrenette Knight - 54.63 Rushell Clayton - 55.77 Shiann Salmon - 55.90 Sanique Walker - 56.39 Safhia Hinds - 57.26 Janieve Russell - 1:00.66 Yanique Haye-Smith - 58.25 Garriel White - 59.39

Men 400mH 20+ Senior Prelims (qualified):

Assinie Wilson - 49.27 Roshawn Clarke - 49.99 Malik James-King - 50.74 Tyrece Hyman - 49.96 Demar Murray - 50.33 Romario Stewart - 50.79 Antonio Forbes - 51.20

Boys Oct 400m 17&U:

O'Shea Johnson - 53.26 Kevaun Grant - 54.25 Alex King - 54.65 Bevon Brown - 57.76

Boys Dec 400m 18+:

Osmond Holt - 50.64 Jaquan Souden - 52.24 Ryheem Campbell - 52.53

Girls Discus 18-19 Under 20:

Shamoyea Morris - 50.09m Able Mills - 49.54m Najhada Seymoure - 48.18m Ramona Freemantle - 47.38m Gianna Clayton - 45.40m

Women High Jump 20+ Senior at the Jamaican National Trials:

Lamara Distin - 1.86m Annishka Mcdonald - 1.75m Alyiah Eugene - 1.70m Deijanae Bruce - 1.70m

Boys 100m 17&U Under 18 Prelims:

Jaydon Collins - 10.46 Malike Nugent - 10.61 Nyrone Wade - 10.77 Deequan Maragh - 10.83 Kyle Bodden - 10.65

Boys 100m 18-19 Under 20 Prelims:

Antonio Powell - 10.52 Ainsley Mcgregor - 10.69 Riquelme Reid - 10.82Q Jahiem Watson - 10.84 Zachary Wallace - 10.58

Women 100m 20+ Senior Prelims:

Shericka Jackson - 11.20 Tia Clayton - 11.21 Tina Clayton - 11.27 Jodean Williams - 11.31 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - 11.33

Men 100m 20+ Senior Prelims

Bryan Levell - 9.99 Ackeem Blake - 10.07 Kishane Thompson - 10.12 Oblique Seville - 10.12 Sandrey Davison - 10.12

Women 400m 20+ senior Prelims:

Nickisha Pryce - 50.68 Stacey Ann Williams - 51.13 Dejanea Oakley - 51.30 Shaquena Foote - 52.38 Leah Anderson - 51.58

Men 400m 20+ Senior Prelims at the Jamaican National Trials:

Rusheen McDonald - 45.40 Sean Bailey - 45.80 Delano Kennedy - 45.95 Jevaughn Powell - 46.04 Zandrion Barnes - 46.12

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More