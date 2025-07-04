"Anything is possible"- After World lead, Kishane Thompson sends strong message to competitors before Prefontaine Classic

Kishane Thompson recently shared a strong message for his competitors ahead of competing at the Prefontaine Classic shortly after clocking a world lead in the 100m dash. The Prefontaine Classic is slated to be held on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Thompson recently solidified his place in the 100m dash after delivering a notable performance in the event at the Jamaican National Championships on June 27, 2025. He clocked a world-leading and a personal-best run time of 9.75s to stand atop the podium, besting Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake, who claimed second and third places, respectively.
This time marked the 6th fastest 100m run of all time and is one of the fastest in almost a decade. Presently, the Jamaican is gearing up to compete at the Prefontaine Classic and recently sat in a press conference, where he shared a message for his competitors of the upcoming event. Claiming that he will do his best, he said:
"Anything is possible, but I won't jinx it for the bad, not a good. I just got to come out there, execute, do my best, you know, enjoy myself," said Kishane Thompson.
Ahead of competing at the National Trials, Thompson also ran at the Racers Grand Prix, where he won the 100m race in 9.88s.
Kishane Thompson opened up about competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic
Kishane Thompson recently sat for an interview with Citius Mag, where he made his feelings known about competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. He has only been a part of the event in the 2023 iteration as he wasn't able to compete in the 2024 iteration owing to injuries. He further spoke about the competitiveness in the sport and exuded excitement about running in the event. (6:20 onwards)l
"I’m really excited, I have only competed once that was in 2023. I didn't get a chance to compete in 2024. I wasn't ready, I was kind of hurt. But yeah I'm really excited... I am always excited to run in the competition, I won't single out anyone. Once you line up against 7-8 other persons, it is a good feeling. Competition has to be there, it brings the sport alive," said Kishane Thompson.
The 2024 season saw Kishane Thompson compete at the Paris Olympics, where he delivered a stellar performance in the 100m. He secured a silver medal in the event after recording 9.79s. He was bested by Noah Lyles by a very narrow margin of 0.005 seconds. The official time for Lyles was 9.784s, while for the Jamaican, it was 0.789s.