"Anything is possible"- After World lead, Kishane Thompson sends strong message to competitors before Prefontaine Classic

Kishane Thompson recently shared a strong message for his competitors ahead of competing at the Prefontaine Classic shortly after clocking a world lead in the 100m dash. The Prefontaine Classic is slated to be held on July 5 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Ad

Thompson recently solidified his place in the 100m dash after delivering a notable performance in the event at the Jamaican National Championships on June 27, 2025. He clocked a world-leading and a personal-best run time of 9.75s to stand atop the podium, besting Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake, who claimed second and third places, respectively.

This time marked the 6th fastest 100m run of all time and is one of the fastest in almost a decade. Presently, the Jamaican is gearing up to compete at the Prefontaine Classic and recently sat in a press conference, where he shared a message for his competitors of the upcoming event. Claiming that he will do his best, he said:

Ad

Trending

"Anything is possible, but I won't jinx it for the bad, not a good. I just got to come out there, execute, do my best, you know, enjoy myself," said Kishane Thompson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of competing at the National Trials, Thompson also ran at the Racers Grand Prix, where he won the 100m race in 9.88s.

Kishane Thompson opened up about competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic

Kishane Thompson recently sat for an interview with Citius Mag, where he made his feelings known about competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. He has only been a part of the event in the 2023 iteration as he wasn't able to compete in the 2024 iteration owing to injuries. He further spoke about the competitiveness in the sport and exuded excitement about running in the event. (6:20 onwards)l

Ad

"I’m really excited, I have only competed once that was in 2023. I didn't get a chance to compete in 2024. I wasn't ready, I was kind of hurt. But yeah I'm really excited... I am always excited to run in the competition, I won't single out anyone. Once you line up against 7-8 other persons, it is a good feeling. Competition has to be there, it brings the sport alive," said Kishane Thompson.

Ad

The 2024 season saw Kishane Thompson compete at the Paris Olympics, where he delivered a stellar performance in the 100m. He secured a silver medal in the event after recording 9.79s. He was bested by Noah Lyles by a very narrow margin of 0.005 seconds. The official time for Lyles was 9.784s, while for the Jamaican, it was 0.789s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More