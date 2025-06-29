'Even if I broke the World Record, It wouldn't surprise me' - Kishane Thompson asserts confidence in ability after Jamaican Nationals victory

Kishane Thompson has asserted confidence in his abilities after the Jamaican Nationals. The Olympic silver medalist won the gold medal with a world-leading time of 9.75 seconds at the men's 100m event.
With that, the 23-year-old Jamaican sprinter has become the sixth-fastest athlete of all time. However, Thompson has other ideas. In his conversation after the Championships with Citius Mag, when asked about his future goals, the Jamaican sprinter clearly mentioned
"I don’t think I’m ever gonna surprise myself. I know how capable I am. For me, it's just about to understand my speed a bit more and trust it. I don’t think, if I even broke the world record, it would surprise me" [3:47 onwards]
The Jamaican sprinter further added about his future goals as he said,
"Just one target, honestly. If I'm to be honest, everybody wants a gold, that's the only target. I won't come here and say, 'Hey, I want the silver or I just want a medal. I want the gold. I need the gold. Everyone that lines up is going for the gold."
Kishane Thompson had participated in the Paris Olympics last year. The Jamaican sprinter had to settle for the silver medal after he lost to American sprinter Noah Lyles by a whisker..
Kishane Thompson makes his feelings known about his performance in the 100m season opener
Kishane Thompson previously shared his thoughts about the season opener at the Shanghai leg of the Wanda Diamond League. The Jamaican sprinter had finished second in the 100m event, with an overall timing of 9.99 seconds.
In his conversation with the Runnerspace, Thompson mentioned,
"I'd say it's a decent race. I am working off some cobwebs. Today, it wasn't really about a fast time. It was more of getting a better execution, putting it out all together, you know. It's my season opener, we have a lot of stuff to work on. We're just going to move forward from here. I'm just working with what's here at the present," he said [00:07 onwards]
Kishane Thompson recorded a seasonal best timing of 9.88 seconds at the Racers Grand Prix held in Kingston a couple of weeks before the Jamaican National Championships. The 23-year-old sprinter will be aiming for his first gold medal at the World Championships, which will be held in September at the National Stadium in Tokyo.