'Even if I broke the World Record, It wouldn't surprise me' - Kishane Thompson asserts confidence in ability after Jamaican Nationals victory

Kishane Thompson has asserted confidence in his abilities after the Jamaican Nationals. The Olympic silver medalist won the gold medal with a world-leading time of 9.75 seconds at the men's 100m event.

Ad

With that, the 23-year-old Jamaican sprinter has become the sixth-fastest athlete of all time. However, Thompson has other ideas. In his conversation after the Championships with Citius Mag, when asked about his future goals, the Jamaican sprinter clearly mentioned

"I don’t think I’m ever gonna surprise myself. I know how capable I am. For me, it's just about to understand my speed a bit more and trust it. I don’t think, if I even broke the world record, it would surprise me" [3:47 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Jamaican sprinter further added about his future goals as he said,

"Just one target, honestly. If I'm to be honest, everybody wants a gold, that's the only target. I won't come here and say, 'Hey, I want the silver or I just want a medal. I want the gold. I need the gold. Everyone that lines up is going for the gold."

Ad

Kishane Thompson had participated in the Paris Olympics last year. The Jamaican sprinter had to settle for the silver medal after he lost to American sprinter Noah Lyles by a whisker..

Kishane Thompson makes his feelings known about his performance in the 100m season opener

Kishane Thompson opens up about the season opener [Image Source : Getty]

Kishane Thompson previously shared his thoughts about the season opener at the Shanghai leg of the Wanda Diamond League. The Jamaican sprinter had finished second in the 100m event, with an overall timing of 9.99 seconds.

Ad

In his conversation with the Runnerspace, Thompson mentioned,

"I'd say it's a decent race. I am working off some cobwebs. Today, it wasn't really about a fast time. It was more of getting a better execution, putting it out all together, you know. It's my season opener, we have a lot of stuff to work on. We're just going to move forward from here. I'm just working with what's here at the present," he said [00:07 onwards]

Kishane Thompson recorded a seasonal best timing of 9.88 seconds at the Racers Grand Prix held in Kingston a couple of weeks before the Jamaican National Championships. The 23-year-old sprinter will be aiming for his first gold medal at the World Championships, which will be held in September at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More