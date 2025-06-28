"Just one target"- Kishane Thompson gets honest about ultimate goal after 100m dominance at Jamaican Trials

Jamaican sprinting star Kishane Thompson has expressed his thoughts on achieving bigger feats in the future. The silver Olympic medalist became the sixth-fastest man after winning the 100m race event in 9.75 seconds at the JAAA national championships.

Kishane Thompson opened his 2025 season in January when he took part in the 60m race event at the Central Hurdles, Relays & Field Events Meet. He won the race with a personal best time of 6.48 seconds. He commenced his outdoor season at the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League and clocked the 100m in 9.99 seconds, clinching the second position.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, Racers Grand Prix, Thompson won the 100m race impressively with a time of 9.88 seconds. The Mitchell Town, Jamaica native once again dominated the 100m at the 2025 Jamaican Athletic Championships. He clocked the final in 9.75 seconds, surpassing Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake. Subsequently, Thompson further posted his new personal best and became the sixth-fastest in the world.

The elite sprinter reflected on the bigger future goals, further highlighting his desire to win a gold medal via the official Instagram post of CITIUS Mag.

"Just one target, honestly. If I'm to be honest, everybody wants a gold, that's the only target. I won't come here and say, 'Hey, I want the silver or I just want a medal. I want the gold. I need the gold. Everyone that lines up is going for the gold," he mentioned.

For his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Thompson was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of JMD$1.5 million from the Jamaican Olympic Association.

Jamaican star Kishane Thompson reflects on his 2025 outdoor season opener

Kishane Thompson at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

At his outdoor season opener at the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League, Thompson gave an impressive performance, clocking the race in 9.99 seconds behind winner Akani Simbine of South Africa, who finished the race in 9.98 seconds. The prominent athlete further reflected his views on the implementation of his race.

"Honestly, I'd say it's a decent race. I'm working off some cobwebs today it wasn't really about a fast time, it was more more of getting a better execution putting it all together you know it's my season opener we have a lot we have a lot of stuff to work on, we're just going to move forward from here," he mentioned (via Runnerspace) [0:05 onwards]

At the JAAA national championships, Kishane Thompson won the 100m semi-final race with 9.80 seconds.

