Kishane Thompson hints at more to come with ‘prescription for speed’ teaser

Kishane Thompson shared a teaser for his upcoming events. The prominent track and field athlete from Jamaica commenced his 2025 season with a win in the 60m race event at the Central Hurdles, Relays & Field Events Meet, and has since featured in the Diamond League and World Athletics Relays.

Ad

The 23-year-old earned his first Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He concluded his 100m race event 0.005s behind Noah Lyles, and had to settle for the silver medal. He participated in his signature event at the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League and clocked his race in 9.99 seconds, finishing behind the winner Akani Simbine.

Through a recent Instagram post, the rising track talent shared a teaser about his upcoming events on the track. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

"You want the prescription for speed❓😳 To be continued........."

Ad

Kishane Thompson also participated in the 60m race event at the 2025 Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes and clocked the race in a time of 6.56 seconds, claiming the win. He made his Diamond League debut in Monaco in 2023 and clinched fifth place in the 100m race.

In September of the same year, he participated in the 100m race at Xiamen and secured the second spot. Thompson finished fourth in his last Diamond League race of the year, which was held in Eugene, Oregon, United States. He clocked the 100m in 9.87 seconds.

Ad

Thompson will have his sights set on making his mark in 2025, with the World Championships coming up later this year.

Elite sprinter Kishane Thompson reflects on his 2025 Shanghai Diamond League season opener

Kishane Thompson at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 9 - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson put in an impressive performance in his 2025 outdoor season opener at the Shanghai Diamond League. After clinching the second position, Thompson expressed his thoughts on the race and his mindset on improving. He added (via Runnerspace):

Ad

"Honestly, I'd say it's a decent race. I'm working off some cobwebs today it wasn't really about a fast time, it was more more of getting a better execution putting it all together you know it's my season opener we have a lot we have a lot of stuff to work on, we're just going to move forward from here." [0:05 onwards]

Ad

At the 2024 Jamaican Olympic trials in Kingston, Jamaica, Thompson won the 100m final race, subsequently winning the national title. In the opening round of the 100m race, he finished in 9.82 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More