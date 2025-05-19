Days after Jamaica's World Relays heartbreak, Kishane Thompson shares adorable moment with family

Notable track and field athlete Kishane Thompson recently shared a glimpse of his time with family during his training. The athlete was part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m relay team that failed to complete the race due to an unsuccessful baton exchange between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake.

Thompson opened his 2025 season at the Shanghai Diamond League on May 3, 2025. He participated in the 100m race and clinched second place with a time of 9.99 seconds. 2024 Paris Olympic silver medalist Akani Simbine was the race winner, while third place was clinched by two-time Olympic medalist Letsile Tebogo.

Thompson had previously also clinched a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 100m race.

Through his Instagram story, the elite athlete shared a heartfelt picture of himself with his family. The picture featured him holding his niece along with his mother, Grace Allen, and his sister Keisha Thompson. He also has a brother named Kishaun Thompson.

Screenshot of Kishane Thompson's Instagram story | Source: IG/iamkishane_

Thompson made his Diamond League debut in Monaco in 2023 in the 100m race. He clinched the fifth position and further improved his timing and registered his personal best in the Xiamen Diamond League, which was held in September of the same year. At his final Eugene Diamond League, he registered fourth position in the 100m race event.

In the following year, the The 23-year-old participated in the Jamaican Olympic trials, which were held in Kingston, Jamaica, and won the final 100m race, subsequently winning the Jamaican national title.

Kishane Thompson shares the significance of his race at Shanghai Diamond League 2025

Kishane Thompson at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson achieved second place in his 2025 season opening race at the Shanghai Diamond League. As per the official site of the Diamond League, the sprinter shared his thoughts on the significance of the race.

"I come to win in the begining of the season and I am happy with the result. I have not been racing since Paris last year and I need the competition to positioning for the season. I know what I need to work on after this race and I just need to move on quickly."

He continued:

"Just focusing on executing perfectly and same for the rest of the seaon. I would not say too much at this moment for the target too early for the seaon , but after the race I can easily tell what I need to further work on and definitely we can do better and better."

In January 2025, Thompson also participated in the 60m race at the Central Hurdles, Relays & Field Events Meet in Jamaica and achieved a personal best time of 6.48 seconds.

