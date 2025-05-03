After missing top spot at Shanghai Diamond League, Kishane Thompson reveals why he needed the race to shape his season

Rising Jamaican track and field athlete Kishane Thompson shared his thoughts on the significance of his race at the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League. The 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist clinched second place in the 100m event at the Diamond League.

Thompson is a rising sprinter who made his Diamond League debut in July 2023 at Monaco in the 100m race. He clocked the race in 10.04 seconds and clinched the fifth position. In September 2023, Xiamen Diamond League, he improved his ranking and clinched the second position. At the Eugene Diamond League, he came fourth in the 100m.

The Mitchell Town, Jamaica native participated in the Shanghai Diamond League and came second, clocking the 100m race in 9.99 seconds, behind the winner, Akani Simbine. He expressed his thoughts on his importance of the race, among other things, via the Diamond League's official site.

"I come to win in the begining of the season and I am happy with the result. I have not been racing since Paris last year and I need the competition to positioning for the season. I know what I need to work on after this race and I just need to move on quickly."

He continued:

"Just focusing on executing perfectly and same for the rest of the seaon. I would not say too much at this moment for the target too early for the seaon , but after the race I can easily tell what I need to further work on and definitely we can do better and better."

In June 2024, he participated in the Jamaican Olympic trials, which were held in Kingston, Jamaica. In the 100m final, he achieved his new personal best time and won the Jamaican National Title.

Kishane Thompson on receiving support from Jamaica after his 2024 Paris Olympics race

Kishane Thompson at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Kishane Thompson won his first Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished his 100m race in 9.789s, 0.005s behind the winner, Noah Lyles, who has three Olympic medals.

During an interview with CITIUS MAG in August 2024, the athlete reflected on the huge support he has received from his country.

"Yes most definitely. I haven't gotten to reply to everyone but I know that the love and support is massive. I felt even if I didn't even did as great as I did the fact that it's my first time, the love has been phenomenal even before I even medal you know. So I'm really really glad for that," Kishane Thompson shared [2:00 onwards]

For his second-place finish, the athlete received a huge trophy from the Jamaican Olympic Association and a cash prize of JMD $1.5 million.

