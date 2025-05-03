Shanghai Diamond League 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson edged by Akani Simbine, US star Anavia Battle continues her winning steak

The 2025 Shanghai Diamond League, the second meet of the Diamond League season, concluded on May 3, 2025, in Keqiao. The event also witnessed top performances from Olympic champions such as Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, among other notable names.
In the men’s 100m, Akani Simbine continued his dominant run in the 2025 season as he narrowly edged out Kishane Thompson with a time of 9.98s. The Olympic silver medalist clocked 9.99s, while 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo finished third with a 10.03s run.
Anavia Battle, who had already prevailed at the Tom Jones Memorial and the Xiamen Diamond League in the 2025 outdoor season, extended her winning streak with a remarkable 22.38s finish. She placed ahead of Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, who recorded a time of 22.72s at the Shanghai Diamond League.
Some other big names who emerged as winners at the Shanghai Diamond League include Chase Jackson, Karsten Warholm, Pedro Pichardo, and Tsige Duguma, among others. With this, let’s look at complete results for the Diamond League meet.
Women's Results at 2025 Shanghai Diamond League
100m Hurdles
- Grace Stark (USA) – 12.42
- Danielle Williams (JAM) – 12.55
- Marione Fourie (RSA) – 12.62
200m
- Anavia Battle (USA) – 22.38s
- Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL) – 22.72s
- Henriette Jæger (NOR) – 22.86s
800m
- Tsige Duguma (ETH) – 1:56.64min
- Sarah Billings (AUS) – 1:57.83min
- Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) – 1:58.39min
Shot Put
- Chase Jackson (USA) – 20.54m
- Jessica Schilder (NED) – 19.77m
- Fanny Roos (SWE) – 19.66m
Javelin Throw
- Elina Tzengko (GRE) – 64.90m
- Dai Qianqian (CHN) – 64.38m
- Jo-Ane van Dyk (RSA) – 62.53m
High Jump
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – 2.00m
- Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) – 1.98m
- Eleanor Patterson (AUS) – 1.95m
Men's Results at 2025 Shanghai Diamond League
100m
- Akani Simbine (RSA) – 9.98s
- Kishane Thompson (JAM) – 9.99s
- Letsile Tebogo (BOT) – 10.03s
100m hurdles
- Cordell Tinch (USA) – 12.87s
- Rachid Muratake (JPN) – 13.10s
- Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) – 13.24s
400m
- Christopher Bailey (USA) – 44.17s
- Bayapo Ndori (BOT) – 44.32s
- Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) – 44.63s
400m Hurdles
- Karsten Warholm (NOR) – 47.28s
- Matheus Lima (BRA) – 48.08s
- Carl Bengtström (SWE) – 48.72s
5000m
- Berihu Aregawi (ETH) – 12:50.45min
- Kuma Girma (ETH) – 12:50.69min
- Mezgebu Sime (ETH) – 12:51.86min
3000m Steeplechase
- Abrham Sime (ETH) – 8:07.92
- Edmund Serem (KEN) – 8:08.68
- Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) – 8:09.05
Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis (SWE) – 6.11m
- Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) – 6.01m
- Menno Vloon (NED) – 5.82m
Triple Jump
- Pedro Pichardo (POR) – 17.03m
- Jordan Scott (JAM) – 17.00m
- Zhu Yaming (CHN) – 16.92m