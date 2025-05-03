Shanghai Diamond League 2025 Results: Kishane Thompson edged by Akani Simbine, US star Anavia Battle continues her winning steak

The 2025 Shanghai Diamond League, the second meet of the Diamond League season, concluded on May 3, 2025, in Keqiao. The event also witnessed top performances from Olympic champions such as Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, among other notable names.

In the men’s 100m, Akani Simbine continued his dominant run in the 2025 season as he narrowly edged out Kishane Thompson with a time of 9.98s. The Olympic silver medalist clocked 9.99s, while 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo finished third with a 10.03s run.

Anavia Battle, who had already prevailed at the Tom Jones Memorial and the Xiamen Diamond League in the 2025 outdoor season, extended her winning streak with a remarkable 22.38s finish. She placed ahead of Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, who recorded a time of 22.72s at the Shanghai Diamond League.

Some other big names who emerged as winners at the Shanghai Diamond League include Chase Jackson, Karsten Warholm, Pedro Pichardo, and Tsige Duguma, among others. With this, let’s look at complete results for the Diamond League meet.

Women's Results at 2025 Shanghai Diamond League

Chase Jackson at 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Source: Getty

100m Hurdles

Grace Stark (USA) – 12.42 Danielle Williams (JAM) – 12.55 Marione Fourie (RSA) – 12.62

200m

Anavia Battle (USA) – 22.38s Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL) – 22.72s Henriette Jæger (NOR) – 22.86s

800m

Tsige Duguma (ETH) – 1:56.64min Sarah Billings (AUS) – 1:57.83min Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) – 1:58.39min

Shot Put

Chase Jackson (USA) – 20.54m Jessica Schilder (NED) – 19.77m Fanny Roos (SWE) – 19.66m

Javelin Throw

Elina Tzengko (GRE) – 64.90m Dai Qianqian (CHN) – 64.38m Jo-Ane van Dyk (RSA) – 62.53m

High Jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – 2.00m Nicola Olyslagers (AUS) – 1.98m Eleanor Patterson (AUS) – 1.95m

Men's Results at 2025 Shanghai Diamond League

Karsten Warholm at Diamond League Silesia. 2024. Source: Getty

100m

Akani Simbine (RSA) – 9.98s Kishane Thompson (JAM) – 9.99s Letsile Tebogo (BOT) – 10.03s

100m hurdles

Cordell Tinch (USA) – 12.87s Rachid Muratake (JPN) – 13.10s Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) – 13.24s

400m

Christopher Bailey (USA) – 44.17s Bayapo Ndori (BOT) – 44.32s Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOT) – 44.63s

400m Hurdles

Karsten Warholm (NOR) – 47.28s Matheus Lima (BRA) – 48.08s Carl Bengtström (SWE) – 48.72s

5000m

Berihu Aregawi (ETH) – 12:50.45min Kuma Girma (ETH) – 12:50.69min Mezgebu Sime (ETH) – 12:51.86min

3000m Steeplechase

Abrham Sime (ETH) – 8:07.92 Edmund Serem (KEN) – 8:08.68 Simon Kiprop Koech (KEN) – 8:09.05

Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) – 6.11m Emmanouil Karalis (GRE) – 6.01m Menno Vloon (NED) – 5.82m

Triple Jump

Pedro Pichardo (POR) – 17.03m Jordan Scott (JAM) – 17.00m Zhu Yaming (CHN) – 16.92m

