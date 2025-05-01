Diamond League Shanghai 2025: All events, prize money, TV live streaming details, and more

The Diamond League Shanghai 2025 is set to get underway on Saturday, May 3, with a host of notable athletes set to compete in the second meeting of the Diamond League season. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis will look to make his mark once again, and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh will seek another victory after winning the women's long jump event in the Xiamen Diamond League.

Here is a full breakdown of all the events, notable players, and live streaming details:

Diamond League Shanghai 2025: Where and how to watch

The Diamond League Shanghai 2025 will begin at 7:20 PM local time (GMT +8), with the live broadcast starting at 7:00 PM. Flo Track, which is the official Diamond League coverage sponsor, will begin at 5:20 a.m. ET with live feeds to the field events, and also have a World Feed broadcast beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

In African countries like Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar, Mali, Togo, and Uganda, SuperSport will provide English coverage. For French-speaking African territories, New World TV will provide the broadcast.

In Central American countries like Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Haiti, and Dominican Republic, Sky Mexico will provide the coverage.

In South American countries like Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela, Panam Sports will provide the coverage. Argentina will have two coverage providers in TeleRed and TyC Sports, while Brazil will have COB, TVN Sports, Globo Sport Brazil, and Newco - BandSports as its streaming providers.

In Asian countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Myanmar, the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel or Facebook account will provide the coverage. India will have Viacom 18, China will have CCTV, while Hong Kong will have PCCW.

European countries such as Germany will have Sky Deutschland as their streaming provider. The United Kingdom can watch the Shanghai Diamond League on the BBC, while people in Spain can watch the event on Telefonica. Canadians can watch the event on CBC, while VRT will be the streaming provider in Belgium.

In the United States, NBC Sports will provide coverage of the Shanghai Diamond League 2025.

All the events at the Diamond League Shanghai 2025

Letsile Tebogo will be competing in the Men's 100m - Source: Getty

The Diamond League Shanghai 2025 will have numerous events, with a host of athletic stars set to compete. Here is the full schedule for the event:

All times Eastern

5:20 a.m. - 10x50 m Primary School

5:28 a.m. - Discus Throw

5:37 a.m. 4x100 Girls Junior School

5:45 a.m. - Long Jump Men

5:48 a.m. - 4x100m Boys Junior School

5:57 a.m. - 4x100m Girls Senior School

6:06 a.m. - 4x100m Boys Senior School

6:15 a.m. - 400m Girls Sports School

6:20 a.m. - Shot Put Women

6:22 a.m. - Pole Vault Men

6:43 a.m. - High Jump Women

7:04 a.m. - 400m Hurdles Men

7:15 a.m. - 800m Women

7:17 a.m. - Javelin Throw Women

7:26 a.m. - 5000m Men

7:39 a.m. - Triple Jump Men

7:50 a.m. - 110m Hurdles Men

8:01 a.m. - 200m Women

8:12 a.m. - 400m Men

8:24 a.m. - 100m Men

8:33 a.m. - 3000m Steeple Men

8:52 a.m. - 100m Hurdles Women

Athletes to watch out for at Diamond League Shanghai 2025

Yaroslava Mahuchikh at the World Athletics Indoor Championships - Source: Getty

The Diamond League Shanghai 2025 will have a star-studded lineup, with athletes such as Duplantis looking to build upon his win at the men's pole vault in the Xiamen Diamond League with a clearance of 5.92 meters. Letsile Tebogo will hope to put on a better showing in Shanghai after his seventh-place finish in Xiamen at the Men's 100m. USA's Christian Coleman will also compete in the same event, after his fourth-place finish in Xiamen.

And finally, Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh will face tough competition after her win in Xiamen, from Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson.

