Mondo Duplantis reveals his world record plans to Novak Djokovic as he wins the 2025 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Mondo Duplantis was recently honoured with the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. At the award ceremony, the pole vaulter spoke to tennis legend Novak Djokovic about his world record plans and outlined his targets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Over the course of his career, Duplantis has broken the world record a total of 11 times. In 2024 alone, he bettered his own mark thrice, and 2025 has already seen him set a new world record of 6.27m while competing at his eponymous Mondo Classic.

At the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday, April 21, Novak Djokovic presented Duplantis with the Sportsman of the Year award. While marvelling at the Swede’s incredible achievements, he asked him,

“I have a question. So you have made 11 world records in 5 years. I mean first of all how do you do it and then second of all with the Los Angeles Olympics coming around how many (do) you think you're going to break?”

Responding to this, Mondo Duplantis outlined his world record plans for the future, revealing that he hopes to do ‘something special’ in LA in four years' time.

“Hopefully a few more. I think that there's more in the tank and I think that there's going to be more coming. And LA's quite a bit away too, there's three years. So that's a good bit of world records I guess that I can hopefully chip off before then and maybe we can do something special in LA too.”

Mondo Duplantis thanks his family as he win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Mondo Duplantis at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk (Image Source: Getty)

Mondos Duplantis led a fantastic 2024 season. Outside of setting three new world records, the Swede won his second-consecutive gold medal at the World Indoor Championships and the Paris Olympics.

For his achievements, the pole vaulter was honoured with the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. In his acceptance speech for the award, Duplantis thanked his family, and fiancee Desire Inglander, saying,

“I think that I'm really a product of my environment and so I really want to give a really really big shout out to mom and dad, Dez, my family, BSG, the guys. I definitely wouldn't be in this position, wouldn't be holding any award if it wasn't for those people that inspired me so much and made me who I am today. So thank you guys so much.”

Mondo Duplantis has already gotten his 2025 season off to an incredible start, and his main focus for the year will likely be the 2025 World Championships, where he will hope to win his third-consecutive gold medal.

