Mondo Duplantis drops 4-word reaction to his first-ever Diamond League victory in 2021

Olympic champion pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis shared a sweet memory from the past. The 25-year-old pole vaulter recently won his third consecutive gold medal at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Duplantis shared a video from the 2021 Diamond League finals held in Zurich, Switzerland, on his Instagram story. The Swedish-American pole vaulter had established a new meet record of 6.06m, slightly less than the then-world record of 6.10m, as he won his first gold medal in this event.

Dupantis became a bit emotional as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram story:

"First ever DL win"

Screengrab of Mondo Duplantis' video about his first Diamond League victory [Image Source: Duplantis' Instagram]

Since his first victory at the Diamond League finals in 2021, Mondo Duplantis has never lost a single edition. He went on to win the subsequent Diamond League editions in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Duplantis recently broke the world record of men's pole vault for the 11th time. A month ago, he achieved the mark of 6.27m at the All-Star Perche indoor meet held in Clemont-Ferrand, France.

When Mondo Duplantis shared his feelings about winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris

Mondo Duplantis talks about winning the Olympic gold medal at Paris [Image Source: Getty]

Not everyone manages to defend their Olympic title in style. However, for Mondo Duplantis, the case was slightly different. The 25-year-old Swedish-American pole vaulter won his second consecutive gold medal at the quadrennial event held in Paris, breaking the world record in the pursuit.

In a subsequent interview with Olympics.com in August 2024, Duplantis shared his feelings after winning the gold medal in Paris, saying:

“When I was sitting on the back of the runway. I felt like I'd been there 1000 times because I've been visualizing this moment for such a long time. I've visualized and dreamt of this moment since I was just a little kid, like looking at the world record height at the Olympic final."

"For it to actually happen, the way that it did, especially in that stadium with the most amazing crowd that I've ever been a part of, it’s kind of hard to beat. And I'm okay with that. I don't think I really need to beat it because it’s probably not really beatable," Duplantis added.

Duplantis hopes to break the coveted 6.30m mark sooner rather than later. He is aiming for another gold medal at the World Championships, scheduled for Tokyo this year.

