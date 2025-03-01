"Mondo Duplantis is milking it and rightly so"- Fans react as the Olympic champion breaks the pole vault World record for the 11th time

Mondo Duplantis broke the World record in the men's pole vault for the 11th time at the All Star Perche 2025 in Clermont-Ferrand, France. The Olympic gold medalist registered a performance of 6.27m to break his own world record of 6.26m set in August 2024 at the Silesia Diamond League.

The Swedish-American athlete has dominated the event for the past five years, with his performance in the Paris Olympics garnering great praise from fans and enthusiasts worldwide. Moreover, along with incredible performances on the track, Duplantis recently shared glimpses of him from the music studio. Right before performing at the All Star Perche 2025, he released his debut single 'Bop'.

Fans were impressed by Duplantis' record-breaking performance in France and expressed their astonishment about the athlete's versatility. They praised Mondo Duplantis for pushing the limits of the sport with every track appearance.

"ATP he’s milking it and rightly so. Nobody should come close for 100 years to come," wrote a fan.

"Sometimes you're just speechless by what he's doing. How far can he really take this record to 😳🔥👀😳🔥👀" wrote another fan.

"Chess not checkers, bro always breaks the record by 1 cm to keep the longevity going," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

" Drop song today, follow am with world record. What did God create this guy with?" wrote a fan.

"Honestly, him and Sydney are very smart. Breaking their respective world records little by little to collect those $50k-150k checks! ☺ ️ " another fan chimed in.

"Another payday...makes me think he can do 6.35 but just breaks it by .01 at a time to keep the money flowing 😎" another fan tweeted.

When Mondo Duplantis spoke on shattering world records

Mondo Duplantis competes in the Allianz Memorial Van Damme 2024 - Diamond League Final 2024 - Source: Getty

In an interview at the Xiamen Diamond League in April 2024, Mondo Duplantis spoke about breaking the world record multiple times. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that his major goal is to improve every day to reach his true potential.

Duplantis expressed his belief in achieving greater heights in the sport and claimed he could do more by pushing his limits.

"I'm gonna try to maximize the most out of every day. There's definitely more to give...I think there's still some ways to go and there's still more to push and some higher heights in me for sure," he said.

Furthermore, he thanked his team and family for their constant encouragement and unwavering support which played a pivotal role in helping him succeed as an athlete.

