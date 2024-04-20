"I think there's still some ways to go" - Mondo Duplantis opens up on his prowess after setting world record for the 8th time at Xiamen Diamond League

2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis recently broke his personal pole vault record at the Wanda Diamond League event in Xiamen on Saturday. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for Duplantis and he hasn't signed in too badly.

The two-time World Championship gold medalist cleared 6.24m as he broke the world record for the eighth time in his career. His previous personal best was 6.23m which he cleared during the Diamond League finals in Eugene last year.

The Swedish player was also the only one to have cleared the 6-meter mark on Saturday. After his fantastic performance in the event, Duplantis opened up about his prowess to go for more in the coming days of his career.

In an interview with the Diamond League AG, Duplantis stated:

"I'm gonna try to maximize the most out of every day. There's definitely more to give...I think there's still some ways to go and there's still more to push and some higher heights in me for sure."

Duplantis started off the 2024 season superbly with a gold medal in the Glasgow World Indoor Championships. Owing to this superb form and momentum, the 24-year-old will also be an athlete to watch out for in the upcoming Paris Olympics in July-August.

Mondo Duplantis all set to go big at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mondo Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis has been one of the most dominant and consistent performers in the pole vault discipline. With numerous world records to his name, Duplantis will again charge for an Olympic gold in the second Olympic Games of his career.

Even though with recent form the Swedish pole vaulter will enter the tournament as the favorite, he can expect to face stern competition from the likes of Ernest Obiena and Christopher Nilsen.

In a recent interview with the AFP, Mondo Duplantis opened up about the measures he takes to improve his game and also commented on the upcoming 2024 Olympics. He stated:

"It’s about that time to start having to get into really good form for Paris."

He further added:

"I just try to get the best out of myself in every competition. I hope it ends up being a world record attempt or a record. I want it as much as anybody else. So I think that overrides any pressure."

Owing to his majestic performances across his career, the Swedish player also received praise from the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie. Lavillenie stated that the Swedish player is class apart from others and very few can catch him at the moment.

