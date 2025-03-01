Mondo Duplantis makes his feelings known after breaking the world record for the 11th time after releasing his debut single

Mondo Duplantis expressed his thoughts after breaking the pole vault world record for the 11th time at the All Star Perche meet. This major career milestone came right after the release of the Swedish-American athlete's debut single 'Bop'.

Duplantis has dominated the men's pole vault since 2020 and rose to worldwide prominence after his performance at the Paris Olympics went viral on the internet. The Olympic gold medalist had expressed his desire to push his limits and take the sport to another level by returning to training for the 2025 season.

Moreover, Duplantis decided to explore other avenues alongside his illustrious career as an athlete. After working in the studio for a long time, the Olympic gold medalist released his debut single and one day later, shattered the pole vault world record for the 11th time at All Star Perche meet in France. Duplantis registered a performance of 6.27m to break his previous record of 6.26m set at the Silesia Diamond League in August 2024.

He took to Instagram to share a short message to express his thoughts after achieving this major career milestone.

"Hopped out the studio for a sec… WR NO.11 6.27M💥," he wrote.

When Mondo Duplantis spoke about winning the Olympic gold medal

Mondo Duplantis celebrates after breaking the World record at the ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2025 - Source: Getty

Mondo Duplantis spoke about winning the Olympic gold medal in an interview with Olympics.com in August 2024. The Swedish-American athlete revealed that a lot of effort was involved to achieve the desired result. Apart from hard work on the track to improve his performance, he had visualized the situation multiple times, which prepared him to deal with the stress and pressure of competing in major competitions.

Moreover, he revealed that visualization helped him to develop the self-belief of achieving something that had never been done before.

“When I was sitting on the back of the runway. I felt like I'd been there 1000 times because I've been visualizing this moment for such a long time. I've visualized and dreamt of this moment since I was just a little kid, like looking at the world record height at the Olympic final," he said.

"For it to actually happen, the way that it did, especially in that stadium with the most amazing crowd that I've ever been a part of, it’s kind of hard to beat. And I'm okay with that. I don't think I really need to beat it because it’s probably not really beatable," he added.

Furthermore, Mondo Duplantis expressed his desire to go out of his comfort zone and push his limits to jump above 6.30m in the future.

