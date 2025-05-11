Despite being in Jamaica's relay lineup, why did Kishane Thompson not run in his first World Athletics Relays?

Kishane Thompson never saw the receiving end of the baton at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Guangzhou 25. Jamaica's second day brought them more disappointment as the team failed to finish the race.

The Jamaican sprinter and track and field star won the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He won the silver by the margin of five thousandths of a second, losing the gold to Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with both clocking the same 9.79 seconds, with the decision going to a photo finish.

Kishane Thompson is one of the top Jamaican sprinters at the moment. Kishane clocked 9.77, his personal best at the Jamaican National Championship in Kingston, earning him a National title.

Jamaica suffered major disappointment at the 2025 World Athletics Relay Guangzhou 25, failing to qualify for the world championships in Tokyo. The team went into a repechage and was unable to secure a win on the second day of the competition. Kishane would have anchored Jamaica to a better finish, but he never got to touch the baton.

@travismillerx13 shared the following on X:

"Jamaica does not qualify for the World Championships in the men's 4x100m. Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson did not touch a baton at #WorldRelays, DNF after Julian Forte pulled up on the second leg."

Despite Rohan Watson's incredible start, the Jamaican relay team was unable to pull through the finish line. The mis-coordination between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake caused the baton to fall, putting a stop to Jamaica on the first day of the event. On the second day, in the second leg of the relay, Julian Forte pulled his hamstring and ended up crashing before the baton could touch Blake's hand, ending the Jamaican relay domination. Kishane stood at the end, hoping to anchor the team, but never received the end of the baton.

Kishane Thompson opened the season with a sub-10-second run at the Diamond League

Kishane Thompson opened up the season with a sub-10-second run. Kishane was racing alongside the South African champion Akani Simbine. He shared glimpses from the Diamond League in the Republic of China with the caption:

"Season opener out the way🙏🏽"

Kishane opened the season with 9.99 seconds on the clock, but Simbine took the top spot with 9.98 seconds, claiming the 100 meters title at the Diamond League.

