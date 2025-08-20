  • home icon
  "She's so technical in everything" - Hunter Woodhall reveals how his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall changed his perspective towards training

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 20, 2025 03:50 GMT
Hunter Woodhall talks about how Tara Davis-Woodhall changed his perspective towards training [Image Source : Getty]

Paralympic champion Hunter Woodhall opened up about the impact of his wife and Olympic champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall on his training. Woodhall revealed how the 26-year-old athlete changed his perspective towards training for the better.

The Woodhalls were recently invited by former American sprinter Justin Gatlin and Bahamian athlete Rodney Green for a podcast session on their channel, Ready Set Go. Gatlin shared an excerpt from the same on his Instagram profile, where Hunter Woodhall talked about how Tara Davis-Woodhall changed his perspective towards training and made him a better athlete.

The 26-year-old Paralympic champion thanked Davis-Woodhall for her meticulous approach. In his words,

"From an athlete perspective like, she's made me be a better athlete. She's so technical in everything she does, and I think for so long in my life, like I was going to practice and just training, and I forgot to understand that I'm at practice and I need to be practicing something that I'm trying to recreate right. And it really like changed the way like I used to be."
also-read-trending Trending
Hunter Woodhall was last seen in action at the USATF National Championships. He won the gold medal in the men's 400m [T62] event, while Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the women's long jump with a world-leading attempt of 7.12m.

When Hunter Woodhall revealed how his companionship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them elevate their careers

Hunter Woodhall talks about his companionship with Tara Davis-Woodhall [Image Source : Getty]
Woodhall opened up about his relationship with Tara Davis-Woodhall and how it helped both athletes achieve great heights in their respective careers. In his interview at the Female Quotient event a month ago, Woodhall remarked,

"Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team. And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris."
Davis-Woodhall agreed with his views as she added,

"And then once we got together and we made the effort of he's going to win, I'm going to win, and we both held each other accountable. That's what Paris was. It's like those Power Rangers, like, all put their stuff together."

Hunter Woodhall met Tara Davis-Woodhall for the first time during a track meet in Idaho in 2017. Both dated for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2022.

Animesh Pandey

