"We both did very bad"- Hunter Woodhall reveals how companionship with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them to elevate their careers

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, recently opened up on how working together as a team helped them achieve success at the Paris Games compared to the Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, the long jumper settled in sixth place with 6.84m, while the sprinter secured a bronze medal in the 400m.

They both surpassed their performances in Paris, with Davis-Woodhall winning a gold medal after posting a distance of 7.10 m, and Hunter winning a gold and a bronze medal in the 400m and mixed 4x100m relay, respectively. They became the first couple to win individual Olympic gold medals at the same edition of the Olympics and Paralympics.

During the recent Female Quotient event, when asked about the impact of their relationship on their track performances, Woodhall acknowledged that while they lived and trained separately during the Tokyo Games, they didn't perform as well.

"Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team," Hunter said. "And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris."

Davis-Woodhall agreed while highlighting their collective efforts.

"And then once we got together and we made the effort of he's going to win, I'm going to win, and we both held each other accountable. That's what Paris was."

"It's like those Power Rangers, like, all put their stuff together," Woodhall added.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall met at a track meet when they were both in High School, and got married in 2022.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up her mission to get the long jump the global attention it deserves

Tara Davis-Woodhall during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo via Getty Images)

Tara Davis-Woodhall highlighted her goal of getting the long jump the global attention it deserves. She added that her mission is to set a new world record in the event to get new eyes on the sport.

"It was a big shift in mind to think of what more can I do for the sport? What more do I want as an individual for my own success, and honestly, I have figured out that I just want to be the best long jumper that there ever was. The world record has been standing since the 1980s, and one of my missions is to take that record down and then just to bring more eyes to the sport."

She added:

" I want the long jump to change in particular. I feel like we deserve the spotlight just as the other events."

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently signed a deal as part-owner of Athlos.

