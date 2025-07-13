"You’ve worked so hard for this"- Tara Davis-Woodhall pens heartfelt note as husband surpasses major milestone with new World Record

Tara Davis-Woodhall exuded pride in her husband, Hunter Woodhall, after he earned a stellar feat in a recent event. The long-jump athlete also recently delivered a stunning performance at the Prefontaine Classic 2025.

The Paralympic athlete showcased his dominance in the T62 400m by running a terrific race as he clocked a world record of 45.70s, surpassing Johannes Floors' time of 45.78s. This isn't the first time Woodhall has proved his billing in this event; he also stunned the track world with his performance in the T62 400m at the Paris Olympics. Here, he won his first Olympic gold medal in this event by recording a time of 46.36 s.

Shortly after the world record win, Davis-Woodhall made her feelings known about her husband's staunch world-record performance. She shared a few pictures with Woodhall on her Instagram, where the latter was seen adorably kissing her forehead in the first picture, and the other two pictures carried a few glimpses of them supporting each other on the track.

Expressing her emotions about the world record, the Olympian penned a heartfelt note in the caption that read:

"45.70!! WORLD RECORD💪🏽It was only a matter of time!! I’m so proud of you, you’ve worked so hard for this! 45 mf seconds🗣️" wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall.

The couple has always been seen supporting each other on the field as well as on social media, as Hunter Woodhall also gushed over his wife after she stood atop the podium at the Prefontaine Classic after registering a world-leading jump of 7.07 m.

Hunter Woodhall opened up about how togetherness with Tara Davis-Woodhall helped them in their careers

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall recently appeared at the Female Quotient event, where he was asked about how their relationship has helped them grow in their careers. Replying to this, the Paralympic athlete revealed that they have always made every decision about their athletic career together, as they don't work well while they are not together, and substantiated this statement by sharing their situation during the Tokyo Games.

"Every single way imaginable. Every single choice that we made in athletics and life has been like together as a team," Hunter said. "And as an example, we went to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics when we were not together, like we were living separately, we weren't married yet, and we both did very bad. Not that bad, but worse than we did in Paris," said Woodhall.

Agreeing to this, the long-jump athlete replied:

"And then once we got together and we made the effort of he's going to win, I'm going to win, and we both held each other accountable. That's what Paris was," said Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall have been dating since 2017, and after dating for almost four years, they got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022.

