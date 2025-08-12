  • home icon
  • Sports News
  • Yianni Diakomihalis makes confession about a health setback that partially ended his life after Final X stint

Yianni Diakomihalis makes confession about a health setback that partially ended his life after Final X stint

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 12, 2025 03:51 GMT
Cornell vs Princeton - Source: Getty
Yianni Diakomihalis at the Cornell vs Princeton - (Source: Getty)

Yianni Diakomihalis opened up about facing a health setback that almost took his life due to a post-ablation complication after his Final X stint. Diakomihalis was in contention in the 70 kg category in the Final X, but fell to PJ Duke, failing to secure a spot on the USA Wrestling Team.

Ad

Yianni Diakomihalis, who bagged US National titles in the 70 kg category, began his 2025 season with a historic US Open title win. He posted an 8-2 win over James Green in the final to clinch the title for the first time since 2019. The win advanced him to the Final X, but his losses in rounds 2 and 3 ended his chances of representing Team USA in September this year.

In a recent Instagram post, the amateur wrestler opened up about a health setback, an arrhythmia called SVT, that he had lived with for six years. Since he was being bothered by the frequent occurrence, Yianni Diakomihalis decided to undergo an ablation, which made his heart stop for 20 seconds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reflecting on the experience and the realisations he had, the 26-year-old said:

"For the last 6 years I’ve had a form of arrhythmia called SVT, it eventually progressed to a point where I was having weekly episodes and decided after Final X an ablation was needed. When I woke up from the procedure I had a complication that caused my heart to stop for about 20 seconds."
Ad

His caption further read:

"Life is a very short and very wild ride. I feel very fortunate and thankful to come out on the other side healthy, and now I’m able to train harder than I ever have before. I feel like a brand new man and I’m excited to keep moving towards my goal of gold in 2028"
Ad
Ad

Yianni Diakomihalis will next be in action at the Real American Freestyle event, slated for August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Yianni Diakomihalis made his feelings clear after losing his team spot for the 2025 World Championships

Diakomihalis at the 2018 NCAA Div I Wrestling Championships Session Six - (Source: Getty)
Diakomihalis at the 2018 NCAA Div I Wrestling Championships Session Six - (Source: Getty)

Yianni Diakomihalis has been one of the most promising wrestlers in freestyle, bagging two Pan American Championships golds and multiple Grand Prix titles. He was vying for a Team USA spot to compete at the Worlds this year, but faced a heartbreak. In a post later on Instagram, he reflected on his performance and expressed the need to assess himself to figure out the next step in his career.

Ad
"Obviously I need to evaluate some things about myself, and in moments like these I need to take it on the chin and identify what the next step forward is. Congratulations to the 2025 U.S. world team. They are some incredibly tough men and women that will do great things in Croatia."

Representing Cornell University, Diakomihalis amassed four NCAA Division I Championship titles and four more at the EIWA Championships.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications