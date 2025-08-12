Yianni Diakomihalis makes confession about a health setback that partially ended his life after Final X stint

Yianni Diakomihalis opened up about facing a health setback that almost took his life due to a post-ablation complication after his Final X stint. Diakomihalis was in contention in the 70 kg category in the Final X, but fell to PJ Duke, failing to secure a spot on the USA Wrestling Team. Yianni Diakomihalis, who bagged US National titles in the 70 kg category, began his 2025 season with a historic US Open title win. He posted an 8-2 win over James Green in the final to clinch the title for the first time since 2019. The win advanced him to the Final X, but his losses in rounds 2 and 3 ended his chances of representing Team USA in September this year. In a recent Instagram post, the amateur wrestler opened up about a health setback, an arrhythmia called SVT, that he had lived with for six years. Since he was being bothered by the frequent occurrence, Yianni Diakomihalis decided to undergo an ablation, which made his heart stop for 20 seconds. Reflecting on the experience and the realisations he had, the 26-year-old said:&quot;For the last 6 years I’ve had a form of arrhythmia called SVT, it eventually progressed to a point where I was having weekly episodes and decided after Final X an ablation was needed. When I woke up from the procedure I had a complication that caused my heart to stop for about 20 seconds.&quot;His caption further read:&quot;Life is a very short and very wild ride. I feel very fortunate and thankful to come out on the other side healthy, and now I’m able to train harder than I ever have before. I feel like a brand new man and I’m excited to keep moving towards my goal of gold in 2028&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYianni Diakomihalis will next be in action at the Real American Freestyle event, slated for August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Yianni Diakomihalis made his feelings clear after losing his team spot for the 2025 World ChampionshipsDiakomihalis at the 2018 NCAA Div I Wrestling Championships Session Six - (Source: Getty)Yianni Diakomihalis has been one of the most promising wrestlers in freestyle, bagging two Pan American Championships golds and multiple Grand Prix titles. He was vying for a Team USA spot to compete at the Worlds this year, but faced a heartbreak. In a post later on Instagram, he reflected on his performance and expressed the need to assess himself to figure out the next step in his career. &quot;Obviously I need to evaluate some things about myself, and in moments like these I need to take it on the chin and identify what the next step forward is. Congratulations to the 2025 U.S. world team. They are some incredibly tough men and women that will do great things in Croatia.&quot;Representing Cornell University, Diakomihalis amassed four NCAA Division I Championship titles and four more at the EIWA Championships.