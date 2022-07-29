10 best photos of the Indian squad at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and ace badminton player PV Sindhu led the Indian contingent in a glittering opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The Indian contingent looked dazzling in a traditional outfit as they marched into the center of the Alexander Stadium in a glitzy ceremony, amid loud cheers from fans.

Birmingham's rich musical heritage and inclusivity were at the heart of the opening ceremony as the evening offered a stupendous cornucopia of colour, light and dance.

Seventy cars in red, white and blue got together to form a Union Jack. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall represented the Queen. The formation of cars was a tribute to the city’s incredible motor industry history.

After a spectacular demonstration of Birmingham’s culture and diversity, the evening paid a tribute to Charlie Chaplin, with the legendary comedian being hailed as one of the city’s heroes.

A gargantuan bull in the stadium, pulled along by overworked, underpaid female chain makers of the Industrial Revolution. Until the time the raging bull was there going on a rampage, it was the cynosure of all eyes at the glittering ceremony. The taming of the raging bull would become one of the moments etched in memory.

Perry the Bull, the Games mascot, got its name because of the city’s iconic Bull Ring market, which has been around for hundreds of years.

The Parade of Nations commenced with Australia, the host of the last Games, entering first with the host England being the last.

Best photos of Indian team from Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

A closer look at Manpreet Singh and PV Sindhu at the CWG Opening ceremony. (PC: Getty)

An overview of the Indian contingent at the Alexander Stadium. (PC: Getty)

Manpreet Singh and PV Sindhu. (PC: Getty)

The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

Long jumper Praveen Chitravel at the opening ceremony. (PC: Praveen Chitravel/Twitter)

Table tennis ace Achanta Sharath Kamal. (PC: Sharath Kamal/Twitter)

The Indian badminton contingent all set for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

Part of the Indian table tennis contingent all set for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

The Indian women's boxing team all set for the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony.

