10 out of the box outfits at Olympics 2021 opening ceremony

Oympics 2021 got off to a rousing start with a glittering opening ceremony at Tokyo's National Stadium.

The opening ceremony highlighted Japan's culture and the spirit of the Olympics. The ceremony was also attractive as it was full of colors. During the traditional Parade of Nations, all 206 participating nations marched out with their respective flags.

At the parade, some out-of-the-box outfits attracted everyone's attention. The athletes highlighted their country's tradition through their outfits.

Here are the 10 most atractive and out-of-the-box outfits seen during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

#1. Samoa

Flag bearers Tilali Scanlan and Tanumafili Malietoa Jungblut of Team American Samoa

#2. Cameroon

Members of Team Cameroon during the Opening Ceremony

#3. Afghanistan

Flag bearers Kimia Yousofi and Farzad Mansouri of Team Afghanistan during the Opening Ceremony

#4. Seychelles

Flag bearers Felicity Passon and Rodney Govinden of Team Seychelles during the Opening Ceremony

#5. Saudi Arabia

Athletes from Team Saudi Arabia are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

#6. South Africa

Flag bearers Phumelela Luphumlo Mbande and Chad Le Clos of Team South Africa lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

#7. Columbia

Flag bearers Caterine Ibarguen and Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas of Team Colombia during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

#8. Vanuata

Flag bearer Riilio Rii of Team Vanuatu during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

#9. Kenya

Jane Wairimu of Team Kenya looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium

#10. Tongo

Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team during the Opening Ceremony

Edited by SANJAY K K