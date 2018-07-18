Bilateral Series for Visually Impaired: India lose the ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka beat India in the ODI series of the two-part Blind Cricket Bilateral Series in Colombo

The unbeaten Indian team holding the record for six consecutive years finally gave up on their winning streak in the first part of the India vs Sri Lanka first-ever bilateral series.

On the eve of the last ODI, Indian Captain, Ajay Reddy stated to media, “I am feeling very bad after losing the series.” The results were clear when Sri Lanka beat the visitors in the first two ODI matches. The close followers of the game of Blind Cricket in India shared similar sentiments as their captain where India losing the ODI series came as a big surprise for them. India managed to salvage some pride by winning the last match of the series.

Indian Blind Cricket with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Indian team for the series was a major factor that affected Team India’s game plan. However, the President of CABI and WBC, Mahantesh GK, had a different opinion altogether. He stated, “Sri Lanka winning against the World Champions is good for the overall development of Blind Cricket at a global level.” Mahantesh further said that the series proved to be encouraging the new players of the Indian Squad.

John David, the Head Coach of Team India and one of the chief selectors of CABI stated, “Some of the talented youngsters made a brilliant debut in the first part of the series. Bhaskar K, the new talent from Karnataka remained unbeaten at 29 in the 2nd ODI which marked the batting debut of the 21-year-old B3 player while facing Sri Lanka." Some of the new players made a promising start in the series which would definitely play a vital role in teaming up the Indian squad for the upcoming Blind Cricket World Cup, he further commented.

Captain Ajay Kumar Reddy at the Action

All hopes are not lost for Team India and their supporters. The fans have revived their spirits and are all set to support their team for the second part of the bilateral series in Colombo, Sri Lanka.The five-matches T20 series will be commencing from the 19th of July’18 and the matches are scheduled as follows; the first, second, third T20 matches are scheduled on 19th, 20th, 23rd July respectively, while the last two matches will be played on the 24th of July. Indian Blind Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the T20 series to get underway, hoping the "other men in blue" put their might on display and win the series to take place on the BRC Ground in Colombo.