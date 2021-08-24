2021 Tokyo Paralympics off to a dazzling start, Tek Chand leads Indian contingent

The 2021 Paralympic Games got underway on Tuesday with a dazzling opening ceremony in the spectatorless National Stadium amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Summer Games have returned to Tokyo for the first time in 57 years, making the Japanese capital the first-ever city to host the Paralympic Games twice.

The Japanese Emperor Naruhito marked the opening of the Paralympic Games. The other dignitaries present were Douglas Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.

Paralympics Opening Ceremony follows 'We Have Wings' theme

The Paralympic Games followed the theme of 'We Have Wings', with the National Stadium turned into a para airport. Gusts of wind flowed through the para airport, with crew members performing in the middle and making pre-boarding announcements for all para passengers.

The contingents were introduced according to the alphabetical order. The opening ceremony featured the national flags of the 162 delegations represented by each nation's flag bearers.

Crew members perform at the para airport

The Refugee Paralympic Team were the first group of athletes to make their way into the Paralympic Stadium, under the banner of the Paralympic symbols.

The flag of Afghanistan was carried into the stadium in a unique moment. The country’s two Paralympic athletes were unable to travel to Tokyo as the Taliban marked their return to power in Afghanistan. However, their flag was carried at the Paralympics opening ceremony as a 'mark of solidarity'.

Afghanistan flag being carried to the middle

Javelin thrower Tek Chand leads Indian contingent

The Indian contingent was led by javelin thrower Tek Chand. India has sent its largest-ever contingent of 54 athletes, who will compete across nine different sporting disciplines at the 2021 Paralympics.

PM Narendra Modi applauded the Indian Paralympic contingent as they walked in for the parade and wished them luck.

Best of luck India!



I am sure our #Paralympics contingent will give their best and inspire others. pic.twitter.com/XEXXp4EzFc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2021

Japan, the host country, closed out the parade of nations. One of the two flag bearers, Koyo Iwabuchi, a table tennis player and two-time Paralympian, is currently ranked second in the world and is a favorite to win a medal in Tokyo.

They had to wait for an extra year, but Team Japan are finally here at a home #Paralympics 🇯🇵😍



An emotional moment! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/3NjnyiLr5o — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) August 24, 2021

The Games will see the participation of close to 4,403 athletes who will compete in 22 sports and 539 medal events across 21 venues.

