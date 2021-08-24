3 fathers representing India at Tokyo Paralympics 2021

India is sending its biggest ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics that gets underway on August 24. A total of 54 para-athletes will represent the nation at the Games, including 38 men who will compete in six different sports. There are three proud fathers in the squad who will be sweating hard and putting in their best efforts to make India proud.

As the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 gets underway, here is a look at the three Indian 'super-dads' set to compete at the Games.

#1. Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia (Credits: Devendra Jhajharia Twitter)

Devendra Jhajharia is a javelin thrower with two Paralympic gold medals to his name. After his first gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, the second arrived 12 years later at Rio 2016. He is the only Indian paralympian to win two gold medals at the Games. Devendra Jhajharia also won gold and silver medals at the World Para Athletic Championships in 2013 and 2015 respectively. The 40-year-old is father to two children.

#2. Vinod Kumar

Vinod Kumar will represent India in the men's discus throw F-56 category at Tokyo Paralympics 2021. He suffered a spinal injury in 2002 which left him paralyzed from the waist below. Former Paralympics medalist Deepa Malik inspired him to pursue discus throw. Vinod Kumar, a two-time national medalist, finished fourth at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai to confirm his participation in Tokyo. He got married in 2012 and has been blessed with two daughters.

#3. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Credits: Shiv Aroor Twitter)

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, the current World No.2 in para-badminton, has enjoyed stellar success at the international level. He clinched a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games and was the champion at the 2016 Asian Championships. At the 2017 BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships, Suhas won gold in the men's singles and doubles events. The shuttler has won medals at the BWF Japan Open Para-Badminton Championships 2017, the BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2018, the BWF Uganda Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019, the BWF Irish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019, the BWF Thailand Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019, the BWF China Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019, the BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019, the BWF Denmark Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019 and the BWF Japan Open Para-Badminton Championships 2019. Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is father to two children.

