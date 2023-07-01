3 Real Madrid midfielders who could be affected by Jude Bellingham's arrival

Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid is currently one of the most expensive transfers in Europe in the current summer transfer window. Los Blancos broke the bank as they signed the Englishman for €103 million.

Bellingham, 20, is one of the most promising young midfielders in the world, and his proficiency to provide a balance in midfield is astonishing. When you also attempt to analyze his offensive performance, you will notice that he's also inventive in attack. The stalybridge-born youngster's brilliance in attack saw him score 14 goals, and he provided seven assists in 42 games last season. The former Dortmund midfielder is also the most valuable midfielder in the world, with a market value of €120 million as of June 2023.

However, while all the contractual agreements and club announcement concerning the singing of the midfielder have been finalized in the last couple of weeks, this listicle will talk about three Los Blancos midfielders that could be affected by his arrival in terms of playing time. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#3 Dani Ceballos

Ceballos's game time could significantly reduce due to Bellingham's arrival

Despite the fact that he's a decent squad player, Dani Ceballos is one of the players that could be affected by Bellingham's arrival next season. The Spaniard is prudent with the ball at his feet, and his overall passes are accurate.

Ceballos is decent in the offensive aspect of the pitch, and the timing of his crosses is outstanding. The midfielder scored one goal and provided nine assists in 46 games for Real Madrid last season. However, with Bellingham coming into the fray, he could be shoved down in the pecking order in midfield, and this could diminish his chances of featuring regularly.

#2 Brahim Diaz

Brahim might be loaned out once again

When you speak about midfielders who could exploit the little space in attack, one of the names that come to mind is Brahim Diaz, and he's also very strong with the ball at his feet. We could also label him as a very tricky dribbler that could single-handedly create something out of nothing.

The Malaga-born midfield sensation was one of the players that was loaned out in the last campaign. During his loan spell at AC Milan last season, he netted seven goals and provided seven assists in 45 appearances.

However, in terms of attacking versatility, Bellingham has proven to be ahead of Brahim in Real Madrid's ranking. Hence, this might affect the odds of him featuring regularly, and he could still be loaned out next season.

#1 Luka Modric

Don't expect much from Luka Modric next season

At age 37, Luka Modric is still one of the midfield powerhouses to reckon with, and his presence remains significant for Real Madrid both on the pitch and behind the cameras. Whenever he's on the pitch, there's often a form of balance that he conveys to the midfield, as his passes are very precise as well.

But much can't be demanded from him given the massive level of contributions that he has registered in the midfield over the years. We can also argue that Bellingham was signed as his direct replacement. Hence, it's only logical for his game time to reduce next season. The Croatian midfielder netted six goals, and he provided six assists in 52 games last season.

