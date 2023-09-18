3 reasons why Jayson Tatum could win the MVP award in 2024

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is coming off a career season, finishing in the top four in MVP voting.

He averaged a career-high 30.1 points per game, leading the Celtics to the second-best record in the NBA (57-25). However, at just 25, Tatum may not have even entered his prime yet.

That has made him a popular choice among pundits and fans about the 2023-24 MVP winner. With so many talented superstars in the league, it will likely take the perfect storm for Tatum to do so, though.

So, on that note, let’s take a look at three things that could help Tatum secure his first MVP in 2024:

Why Jayson Tatum could take home the 2024 MVP award

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

#1 The Celtics have a great chance to finish with the best record in the NBA

After finishing 57-25 (second in the NBA) last season, the Celtics made a bold move this offseason by trading away veteran guard Marcus Smart to Memphis.

Smart was viewed by many as the heart and soul of the team. However, most would agree that Boston upgraded its overall talent level by acquiring big man Kristaps Porzingis from Washington in the three-team deal.

Porzingis should give the Celtics a new look in the frontcourt as a versatile floor-spacing big who can protect the rim. He should also serve as a legitimate third option for Boston on offense, behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

As usual, health will be the key for Porzingis, as he hasn’t played over 65 games in a season since 2017. However, assuming he stays relatively healthy, the addition of the big man should make the Celtics a potential 60-win team.

In a league filled with parity, that could secure Boston the best record in the league, which would boost Tatum’s MVP chances.

#2 Tatum could have the ball in his hands more than ever

It’s unclear exactly how the Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis deal would affect Jayson Tatum.

However, with one less established guard on the roster and no true point guard, Tatum could have the ball in his hands more than ever. That would give Tatum more opportunities to facilitate the offense, boosting his counting stats.

Tatum’s 30.1 ppg from last season had him ranked sixth in the league in scoring. If he can get more touches, he could lead the league in scoring. If he can do so while also playing for the best team in the NBA, that would be a pretty enticing combination for MVP voters.

#3 Tatum is not suffering from voter fatigue

Finally, one more factor that Jayson Tatum will have working in his favor in the 2023-24 season is that he has never won the MVP award before.

That means voter fatigue could be a non-factor, unlike many of the other superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. MVP voters often like to reward a fresh face with a strong narrative. Depending on the Celtics’ success, Tatum could have the strongest narrative of all.