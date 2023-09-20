5 Bundesliga players who succeeded in the Premier League

The Premier League is considered one of the most competitive among the top five leagues in world football.

Over the years, we have seen several players make the switch from other leagues to come play in England.

The German Bundesliga, for example, is home to a lot of young talented players. After proving themselves for a few years in Germany, many of these players end up joining Premier League clubs.

In most cases, some of these players fail to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. However, many of them have had positive stints in England.

Let’s take a look a five Bundesliga players who succeeded in the Premier League:

5. Heung-min Son

Son arrived at Spurs from Leverkusen

Heung-min Son, the South Korean footballer, is someone who needs little or no introduction at all.

He has been one of the most consistent attacking minded players in the English Premier League over the years.

Even though he has been operating mainly as a left-winger, Son has scored more goals than some top strikers in the league.

The German Bundesliga is where Son started out his career. He impressed football lovers with his skills and capabilities while playing for both Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen.

After an impressive stint at both clubs, he caught the attention of Tottenham. In 2015, the club brought Son to the Premier League after spending £22 million to secure his signing.

He has now spent nine years at the club and even though he is yet to win any major trophy with the club, his individual stats speak volumes.

He has scored 148 goals in 378 appearances for the club across all competitions.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne has been exceptional for City

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfielders, not only in the Premier League, but also in the world.

He has been an important asset for Manchester City over the years. The role he plays at the club has been essential for the team's success over the years.

As a midfielder, his responsibility is to create goal scoring opportunities for the attacking players in the team, a role that he has been executing perfectly every single season since he joined the club in 2015.

Before joining Manchester City, De Bruyne was playing his football in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg.

Though, he only spent one season at the German club, his performances were convincing enough for Manchester City.

He scored 10 goals and created 20 assists in 34 games for Wolfsburg. These impressive stats saw him seal his move to Manchester City in a deal worth of £55 million.

Since then, he has won the Champions League, five Premier League titles and two FA Cup among other honours.

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang had a decent stint in the Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gabonese striker, has written his name in Arsenal’s history books after his successful stint at the club.

He joined the club and significantly made himself an important asset for the team

His first season at the club went according to plan. He scored 10 goals in 13 league games. Overall, he scored 92 goals in 163 games in all competitions for Arsenal.

But before switching to the Premier League, Aubameyang had already established himself as a top striker in the Bundesliga.

He spent four-and-a-half years at Borussia Dortmund, and during his time at the club, he was one of the best strikers in the world.

He was scoring goals for fun, and after monitoring him for years, Arsenal signed him in 2018 for a reported fee of £60 million.

2. Roberto Firmino

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino is another Bundesliga star who made a name for himself in the Premier League.

With 49 goals and 36 assists in 153 games for Hoffenheim, he caught the attention of Liverpool, who spent £29 million to sign him in 2015.

Even though he may not have scored many goals like other conventional strikers, Firmino turned out to be an asset for Liverpool with his intelligence and versatility on the pitch.

He spent eight years in the club and during this time, he scored 111 goals and also registered 79 assists in 362 games. Apart from his individual stats, his trophy collection for Liverpool also speaks for itself.

A Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup, are among the trophies that Firmino won during his six year stint at the club.

1. Erling Haaland

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world right now.

He joined Manchester City and since in the summer of 2022-23 and since then, he has been an unstoppable force in the league.

He has come up against some of the best goalkeepers and defenders in the world and in most cases, he has always come out on top.

Before signing for Manchester City, Haaland was enjoying life at Borussia Dortmund. He joined the club in 2019 and spent a total of three years at the club.

During his time at Dortmund, Haaland's performances were way over the roof. He wasted no time in letting the world know about his talents. The Norwegian played 89 games, scored 86 goals and registered 23 assists for the club.

Manchester City signed him in a deal worth £51 million and, as expected, he continued his impressive goal scoring form in the Premier League.

After just one season at the club, Haaland has already won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.