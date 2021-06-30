5 Indian soldiers who have made a name for themselves at the Olympics

Less than 25 days are remaining in the Tokyo Olympics. Despite being severely affected by the COVID pandemic, the Olympics shall be held with full gusto. India is ready to send their 2nd largest contingent ever since the Rio Olympics. As of now, there are already more than 110 athletes who have qualified as of now.

Like in every Olympics, even this time the Indian armed forces are contributing in their own sweet way to the cause of the nation. From Neeraj Chopra to Vishnu Saravanan, there are at least 20 athletes from the armed forces.

The Indian Armed Forces at the Olympics

Ever since the Indian hockey team participated at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, the Indian armed forces have contributed to the nation's cause. Fun fact: India's first ever Olympic medalist, Norman Pritchard, was also a soldier in the British Indian Army.

Of the 28 Olympic medals earned by India, almost half of them have been given by the armed forces, including the medals earned by the hockey teams. Every Indian hockey team that earned an Olympic medal had earned at least one member from the Indian armed forces.

Even Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who gave India's first Olympic medal in shooting, came from the Indian Army. Vijay Kumar, who opened India's medal account in pistol shooting at the Olympics, also belonged to the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army.

Even today, some of the brightest medal prospects for the Tokyo Olympics belong to the Indian Army. Neeraj Chopra, the dashing javelin thrower, is a Subedar from the Rajputana Rifles.

Amit Kumar Panghal, the sensational boxer who created history at the 2019 World Championships, is a Subedar from the Mahar Regiment. Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, who is now a strong contender for a historic Olympic medal in athletics, belongs to the Indian Navy. Manish Kaushik, another promising boxer, is also a proud JCO from the Indian Army.

The list would be infinite, but here are some athletes whose contribution to India's small but memorable Olympic legacy is irrefutable. Their legacy is something our athletes bound for Tokyo can certainly take some inspiration from.

Edited by Rohit Mishra