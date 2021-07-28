5 Olympic medal winners who faced mental health challenges like Simone Biles

Simone Biles became the latest athlete to highlight the mental health issues faced by top level competitors after she withdrew from the individual all-around gymnastics event at the Olympics 2021.

Yesterday, Simone Biles left the arena following the vault event in the artisitic gymnastics team final citing medical reasons. It was later confirmed that the 24-year-old had withdrawn from the event and Jordan Chiles would be replacing her in the competition.

Biles' withdrawal has, yet again, thrown light on the mental health issues top-level athletes face. Biles has been commended for her decision to withdraw from the event and prioritize her mental well-being.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Simone Biles is not the first one

This is not the first instance of an Olympic medal-winning athlete opening up about mental health issues. Here are the other famous athletes who have struggled with mental health.

#1 Michael Phelps

The most decorated Olympian and greatest swimmer of all time had his problems with mental health. Phelps admitted to having faced depression following the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The American swimmer had to move to a rehab clinic and take a break from competition to recover from his problems. Phelps even admitted to having contemplated suicide.

Michael Phelps returned at the Rio Olympics after fighting depression

#2 Serena Williams

The tennis superstar has faced mental health issues on multiple occasions. She revealed that she was fighting depression after winning the Wimbledon title in 2010. Injuries and fatigue added to her mental health struggles. The four-time Olympic gold medalist revealed she dealt with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter.

Serena Williams has faced depression in the past

#3 Tom Daley

The British diver has also fought depression in his career. Daley shared his experience with depression following his bronze medal win at the 2012 London Olympics. His father's demise and a tough training schedule led to his poor mental health.

#4 Lindsey Vonn

The alpine skier and multiple Olympic medal winner shared that she had been battling depression since 2002. She had sought psychological help and was on medication and anti-depressants. She recently also revealed that she was depressed after retiring from the sport in 2019.

#5 Amanda Beard

In her memoir titled 'In the water, they can't see you cry', the American swimmer revealed that she had been suffering from depression and had resorted to self harm as a way of coping. She also revealed that she suffered from anorexia, bulimia and substance abuse.

