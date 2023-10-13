5 USA athletes who have the most number of Olympic medals ft. Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte

Over the years, the US has established itself as a dominant force at the Olympics. The country's athletes have claimed a mind-boggling 2629 medals at the marquee event over the years, of which 1061 are gold.

To understand the magnitude of this feat, it's important to note that America has more medals than the combined total of the Soviet Union and Great Britain, the countries that come in second and third in the overall Olympic medal tally.

The US has had a lot of influential athletes perform at the Olympic Games, but it is their swimmers who steal the spotlight. Here is a list of the top 5 American athletes with the most medals at the Olympics.

#5 Natalie Coughlin

Natalie Coughlin has won 12 Olympic medals

Coming in at number five is swimmer Natalie Coughlin. Born and raised in California, Coughlin has a total of 12 Olympic medals to her name. Of these, three are gold, four are silver, and five are bronze.

When she competed at the 2008 Olympics, she became the first American woman in modern Olympic history to win six medals at the same event.

#4 Dara Torres

Dara Torres is America's second-most decorated Olympian

Next on the list is Dara Torres. Torres competed in four consecutive Olympics from 1984 to 2000 and made her last appearance at the Games in 2008. In doing so she became the first American swimmer to represent the country in five games.

Torres has won four Olympic golds and the same number of Olympic silvers and Olympic bronze medals. All four of the athlete's golds came in the relay events.

#3 Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte is America's third-most decorated Olympian

Swimmer Ryan Lochte is the third most decorated American Olympic athlete. The 39-year-old has won a whopping six golds, three silvers, and as many bronze medals.

Not only is Lochte one of America's most decorated athletes, but his seven individual Olympic medals mean that he is tied for the second most successful spot in men's swimming. Alongside his Olympic medals, the American also holds the world record for the 200m individual medley.

#2 Jenny Thompson

Jenny Thompson is the second most successful American Olympian

Second on the list is swimmer Jenny Thompson, who has a whopping eight Olympic gold medals to her name. She also has three silvers and one bronze. This makes her the most decorated American woman in Olympic history.

Each of Thompson's golds is from the relay event, while she has won one silver and bronze in the 100m freestyle category. Her other two silvers were also won as part of the relay team.

#1 Michael Phelps

With 28 medals, Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian ever

Unsurprisingly, the most decorated American in Olympic history is Michael Phelps. Not only this, Phelps is also the most successful Olympian of all time in any sport, having won 28 medals in his career.

Michael Phelps' best performance at the Olympics was in 2008 Beijing when he walked away with eight gold medals. With this, he made a record for the most first-place finishes at a single Olympics.

Phelps also holds the record for most Olympic gold medals at 23 and most individual Olympic gold medals at 13. He is widely considered to be one of America's greatest athletes ever.

There you have it, the top 5 Americans with the most medals at the Olympics. With this list, it becomes clear that American swimmers are amongst the best athletes in the country, and it remains to be seen if players from other sports will ever manage to break into this list.