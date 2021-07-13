5 ways sports minister Anurag Thakur can improve Olympic sports in India

Anurag Thakur took over the sports mantle from Kiren Rijiju last week, after a major cabinet reshuffle. It is now his responsibility to ensure a smooth Olympic experience for the Indian contingent.

But his main challenge will begin after the Olympics. Early preparations are a must to qualify a bigger contingent for Paris 2024.

Let's take a look at 5 ways Anurag Thakur can improve Olympic sports in India.

# Anurag Thakur's Challenge 1: More national competitions

Khelo India is the sports ministry's flagship program for scouting athletes. However, it is the only event, besides the nationals, that gives young athletes a chance to test their skills. The lack of national-level competitions forces the players to compete in unorganized local events. Anurag Thakur will need to introduce a structure similar to the US where athletes will have multiple competitions to progress.

# Anurag Thakur's Challenge 2: More international exposure

The lack of international exposure is a serious concern for both budding and senior athletes. Anurag Thakur will need to work closely with national federations to arrange more overseas camps and competitions. This will help the athletes learn new techniques to stay competitive.

# Anurag Thakur's Challenge 3: Educate athletes

This might be one of his biggest tasks. Indian athletes often consume banned substances, unaware of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s regulations. Sumit Malik, who qualified in 125 kg men’s freestyle wrestling, tested positive for methylhexaneamine. Slapped with a two-year ban, he will miss the Olympics.

According to Bajrang Punia:

“In India, athletes do not have proper knowledge of what needs to be eaten and what not. We should educate them to avoid such mishaps.”

# Anurag Thakur's Challenge 4: Increase viewership of Olympic sports

Unlike cricket and football, the majority of Indian sports lack sponsorship. It results in competitions being held in poor conditions with very little viewership. Even Khelo India, despite its government backing, is unable to draw an audience. Anurag Thakur will need to find ways to make these events more popular.

One way is the league structure, along the lines of the IPL or Pro Kabaddi League. This could revive Olympic sports and increase revenue.

# Anurag Thakur's Challenge 5: Income security for athletes

Before Sushil Kumar’s 2008 Beijing Games bronze medal, wrestlers took up sports only to get a government job. But ever since, grapplers have dreamed of emulating him. However, many of them perish in the Olympic quest for want of money.

The newly appointed sports minister will need to create a sense of financial security for athletes who take up various Olympic sports.

Edited by SANJAY K K