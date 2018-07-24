50 Most valuable sports teams in the world in 2018

Manchester United is the most valuable football team in the world

Even with the global popularity of football - soccer in the United States - a National Football League team took the number one spot and football teams took the next three spots just like last year behind the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys ($4.8 billion) were named the most valuable sports team for the third straight year according to the Forbes magazine's annual list. While Manchester United ($4.12 billion) was the number one football team, it was closely followed by Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.06 billion).

While Manchester United retained its top spot among the football teams, its rival club Manchester City ($2.45 billion) registered the highest year on year increase (19%) for a football team worth more than $2 billion. Even after being the most popular sport in the world, only 7 football teams could make it to the top 50 list.

Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world

American football trumped all other sports as 29 NFL teams (out of total 32) made it to the 50 most valuable teams list. A huge chunk of the revenue generated by the NFL teams comes as result of the $8.2 billion television rights which are equally divided among all the teams.

Following the football teams was Major League Baseball's New York Yankees ($4 billion) claimed the last spot of top 5 teams. In addition to Yankees, five other teams made the cut and have entered the top 50.

Even though NFL teams ruled the roster, NBA teams showed the fastest progress. Only two sports teams worth more than $2 billion have a growth rate in excess of 20%. In the last one year, NBA teams Brooklyn Nets ($2.3 billion) and Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion) saw their value increase by 28% and 33% respectively.

Below is a compilation of the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world right now:

Rank, Team, Value, 1-Year change (Sport)

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion, 14% (NFL)

2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion, 12% (Football)

3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion, 14% (Football)

4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion, 12% (Football)

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion, 8% (MLB)

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion, 9% (NFL)

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion, 9% (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion, 10% (NBA)

8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion, 6% (NFL)

10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion, 19% (NBA)

10. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion, 5% (NFL)

12. Bayern Munich, $3.063 billion, 13% (Football)

13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion, 2% (NFL)

14. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion, 9% (MLB)

14. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion, 3% (NFL)

16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion, 8% (MLB)

17. San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion, 8% (MLB)

17. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion, 6% (NFL)

19. Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion, 4% (MLB)

19. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion, 8% (NFL)

21. New York Jets, $2.75 billion, 0% (NFL)

22. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion, 6% (NFL)

23. Chicago Bulls, $2.6 billion, 4% (NBA)

23. Denver Broncos, $2.6 billion, 8% (NFL)

25. Miami Dolphins, $2.575 billion, 8% (NFL)

26. Green Bay Packers, $2.55 billion, 9% (NFL)

27. Boston Celtics, $2.5 billion, 14% (NBA)

27. Baltimore Ravens, $2.5 billion, 9% (NFL)

29. Atlanta Falcons, $2.475 billion, 16% (NFL)

30. Manchester City, $2.474 billion, 19% (Football)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.45 billion, 9% (NFL)

32. Seattle Seahawks, $2.425 billion, 9% (NFL)

33. Minnesota Vikings, $2.4 billion, 9% (NFL)

34. Oakland Raiders, $2.38 billion, 13% (NFL)

35. Indianapolis Colts, $2.375 billion, 9% (NFL)

36. Brooklyn Nets, $2.3 billion, 28% (NBA)

36. Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion, 11% (NFL)

38. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.275 billion, 9% (NFL)

39. Arsenal, $2.238 billion, 16% (Soccer)

40. Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion, 33% (NBA)

41. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.15 billion, 7% (NBA)

41. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion, 6% (NFL)

43. New York Mets, $2.1 billion, 5% (MLB)

43. Kansas City Chiefs, $2.1 billion, 12% (NFL)

45. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.075 billion, 6% (NFL)

46. Chelsea, $2.062 billion, 12% (Football)

47. Tennessee Titans, $2.05 billion, 2% (NFL)

48. New Orleans Saints, $2 billion, 14% (NFL)

49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $1.975 billion, 10% (NFL)

50. Cleveland Browns, $1.95 billion, 5% (NFL)