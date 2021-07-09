India at the Tokyo Olympics - Archers and skeet shooters to aim for glory on 26 July

As the days are closing in on the Tokyo Olympics, one is eager to know as to when our athletes will be in action. Almost 120 athletes have made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics. Archers, shooters and Mirabai Chanu will attempt to open India's account by 24 July itself.

Meanwhile, male archers and male skeet shooters will aim for glory on the third day, i.e. 26 July.

Predictions and expectations at the Tokyo Olympics

Can the male archers turn it around this time?

Tokyo Olympics - Can Team India change their fortunes this time?

The third day of competitions, i.e. 26 July, will be opened by Team India in the recurve category of archery. The team comprises Atanu Das, Subedar Tarundeep Rai and Havildar Pravin Jadhav. Tarundeep is the only Indian who has loads of experience in his kitty.

He is not the only Indian to win any kind of medal at the Asian Games. He is also the only Indian to at least attempt to bring home an individual medal from the Archery World Championships. It is up to him to make sure that Team India does not return empty handed at this time.

Skeet Shooting - Can Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa bring glory?

The next category, where India has a chance at medals, is in the skeet shooting. This will be the 2nd and final day of qualifications, where Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will take part for India.

While Angad is the rare guy who scored a perfect 60 in the finals of a skeet event, Mairaj almost made it to the finals of his debut Olympics.

Can they change the fortunes of India in shotgun shooting? Can they relive the golden days when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore brought home a historic Olympic medal from the same genre of shooting, though in a double trap?

Will Bhavani Devi prove it on her debut attempt?

Tokyo Olympics - CA Bhavani Devi to present India's challenge in fencing

Also in action would be CA Bhavani Devi. She is the first Indian woman to make her debut in Olympic fencing. Although a medal on debut would be too much to ask, miracles do happen. However, CA Bhavani Devi is expected to gain a lot of experience for sure.

The following is the complete schedule of competitions on Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympics -

1) Archery - Men's Team [Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

2) Shooting - Men's Skeet [Final Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

3) Fencing - Women's Saber [Final Qualifications to Victory Ceremony]

4) Boxing - Preliminaries [All categories]

5) Field Hockey - India vs. Germany [Women's Team]

