All you need to know about Avani Lekhara - India's rifle shooter at the Paralympics

Avani Lekhara is one of India's budding stars in para shooting. She will be part of the 54-member Indian contingent that will be representing the country at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 19-year-old has been doing great at the international level. She will be hoping to have an exceptional outing in her debut campaign at the Paralympics and win India its first medal in para-shooting.

Ahead of the Games, here are a few things you need to know about the para rifle shooter.

#5 Avani Lekhara suffered a horrific accident at the age of 11

Avani Lekhara suffered a horrific car accident in 2012, which caused severe injuries to her spinal cord. She has been bound to a wheelchair since the accident.

Lekhara's life changed after she read Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra's book, 'A shot at history', which inspired her to take up shooting. In her very first State Championship in Rajasthan in 2015, Lekhara won the bronze medal and announced herself in style to the para-shooting world.

#4 What is Avani Lekhara's world ranking ?

Avani Lekhara is currently ranked fifth in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. She recently bagged a silver medal at the Para Shooting World Cup in 2021. Lekhara scored 248.7 in the final, but missed out on the gold by a 0.3 point difference.

#3 How many medals has Avani Lekhara won in her career?

Avani Lekhara won a silver medal at the IPC Para Shooting World Cup in 2017. She added another medal to her tally after winning silver at the 2019 Para Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. Lekhara won the gold medal at the first ever National Para-shooting championships in the women's R2 10 m air rifle women's SH1 earlier this year.

#2 Avani Lekhara's events at the Paralympics 2020

Avani Lekhara will be competing in four shooting events at the Paralympics:

Women's R2- 10 m air rifle SH1

Women's R8 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1

Mixed R3- 10 m air rifle prone SH1

Mixed R6 - 50 m rifle prone SH1

#1 Avani Lekhara's biggest competition at the Paralympics

Avani Lekhara has been sensational at international competitions in the last few years. However, she will face a stiff challenge at the Paralympics from Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik and Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova. The two para-shooters are currently ranked World Number 1 and 2 respectively. Lekhara will have to put her best foot forward if she wants to have any chance of competing against these two European heavyweights.

