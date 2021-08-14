All you need to know about Deepa Malik - the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics

Deepa Malik created history in 2016 by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympics. Since then, the Indian has been inspiring thousands in the country to take up para-sports. Her journey to the top has been inspirational.

After leading the charge of being the best para-athlete in the country, she is now the president of the Paralympic Committee of India [PCI]. In today's article, given are a few things you need to know about Deepa Malik and her journey to the top.

# Deepa Malik competed in multiple para-sport events

Deepa Malik bossed para-sports events in India. She competed in para-swimming competitions before making her switch to athletics. The Paralympian won her medal in 2016 at the shot put event, but previously she also participated in the discus and javelin events and won medals there.

# How many medals has Deepa Malik won in her career?

Precious memories from the Rio @Paralympics that will live on forever. And, through this picture my father’s blessings will live on! #Memories #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/BpzkOTmBYp — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) July 30, 2021

Deepa Malik is one of the most decorated para-athletes in India. Other than the Paralympic silver, she also has a IPC World Championship medal to her name.

She is the first Paralympian to win a medal in three consecutive Asian Para Games. Malik won bronze and silver in 2010 and 2014 respectively. She had a terrific campaign at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where she won two bronze medals in the Discus throw F51 and Javelin throw F53 events.

# Awards and Recognitions conferred upon Deepa Malik

Arjuna Award- 2012

Padma Shri Award - 2017

First Ladies Award - Ministry of Women and Child Development

Khel Ratna Award - 2019

President Role Model Award - 2014

Maharashtra Chhatrapati Award [Sports] - 2009

Swawlamban Puruskar Maharashtra- 2006

# Deepa Malik and her involvement in motorsports

Deepa Malik inspired thousands of physically challenged people in the country by becoming the first physically challenged person to receive a license for a rally vehicle.

Malik further grabbed the headlines by becoming the first physically challenged individual in the country to receive an official rally license from the Federation Motor Sports Club of India. The Paralympic silver medalist participated in the grid and national anthem ceremony at the start of the 2013 Indian Grand Prix.

# Deepa Malik's reign as the president of the PCI

Deepa Malik became the president of the PCI in 2020. After competing for the country in para-sports and winning medals and laurels internationally, Deepa Malik now looks to take Indian-para sports to new heights in her tenure.

In a virtual send-off to the para-athletes, Deepa Malik said, "The current set of athletes have become accustomed to the new normal. In the last two years they have been training, winning their games and securing their rankings on top three positions despite the Covid-19 challenges."

Edited by Rohit Mishra