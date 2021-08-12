Tokyo Paralympics to be India's best ever, says Deepa Malik

The 54-member Indian team for the Tokyo Paralympics left on Thursday with high hopes of giving their best ever performance at the Games.

The Indian contingent has many medal prospects in Devendra Jhajharia, who will be vying for his third Paralympic gold (2004, 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw).

The Indian para-athletes will compete in nine sports at the event. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik will accompany the athletes and PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh will be the Chef de Mission of the team. Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India’s flag bearer at the Paralympics.

India achieved their best ever performance at Rio 2016, winning two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Deepa Malik was bullish on a good show at the Tokyo Paralympics. Speaking at a virtual send-off ceremony for para-athletes, she said:

"The games will not be the same again after Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. We are going to see a record haul of medals as our athletes are in prime form. At least 24 of our 54 athletes finished on the top in local trials.”

India primed to do well in multiple sports at Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo will see badminton making its Paralympic debut. As many as seven Indian para badminton players will be taking part in the event.

Deepa Malik said the Indian athletes are at the top of the rankings in many sports, which inspires confidence of a good show in Tokyo. She even hoped for multiple medals from one sport. Deepa added:

"When we talk about para-badminton and shooting, they are seeded at the top. So I am very hopeful that this is a very strong contingent and is going to create history this time. Our javelin arm is so strong. We have eight javelin throwers and I'll be least surprised if we have multiple golds only in javelin throw along with world records. I am keeping my fingers crossed and I wish all the best to Devendra. It was wonderful to win a medal alongside him in Rio.”

India will start their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics on August 27 in archery events.

