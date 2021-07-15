All the venues for Tokyo Olympics 2021 and their locations

After a year's delay due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23. The multi-nation sporting extravaganza will take place behind closed doors, as the administration has announced that no spectators will be allowed due to the emergency imposed in the Japanese capital.
The Summer Games, being hosted by Tokyo for the second time, will be held at 42 different venues. These venues have been divided into three zones - Heritage Zone, Tokyo Bay Zone and the Greater Tokyo Zone.
These venues will witness the participation of around 11,000 athletes across 33 sports, which will include 339 medal rounds. This makes the Tokyo Olympics the biggest Summer Games program ever. Following the Olympics, Tokyo will also host the Paralympic Games, where more than 4000 athletes will take part.
Here is the list of the world class sporting venues in Tokyo that will host the Summer Games.
All the venues for Tokyo Olympics and their locations
Tokyo's National Stadium: Football and Athletics
Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium: Table Tennis
Yoyogi National Stadium: Handball
Nippon Budokan: Judo, Karate
Tokyo International Forum: Weightlifting
Kokugikan Arena: Boxing
Equestrian Park: Equestrian
Musashina Forest Sport Plaza: Badminton, Modern Pentathlon
Tokyo Stadium: Football, Modern Pentathlon, Rugby
Musashinonomori Park: Cycling Road
Ariake Arena: Volleyball
Ariake Gymnastics Center: Artistic Gymnastics, Rythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics
Ariake Urban Sports Park: Cycling BMX Freestyle, Cycling BMX Racing, Skateboarding
Ariake Tennis Park: Tennis
Odaiba Marine Park: Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
Shiokaze Park: Beach Volleyball
Aomi Urban Sports Park: 3x3 Basketball, Sports Climbing
Oi Hockey Stadium: Hockey
Sea Forest Cross Country Course: Equestrian
Sea Forest Waterway: Canoe Sprint, Rowing
Kasai Canoe Slalom Center: Canoe Slalom
Yumenoshima Park Archery Field: Archery
Tokyo Aquatics Center: Artistic Swimming, Diving, Swimming
Tatsumi Water Polo Center: Water Polo
Sapporo Odori Park: Athletics
Makuhari Messe Hall: Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling
Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach: Surfing
Saitama Super Arena: Basketball
Asaka Shooting Range: Shooting
Kasumigaseki Country Club: Golf
Enoshima Yatch Harbour: Sailing
Izu Velodrome: Cycling Track
Izu MTB Course: Cycling Mountain Bike
Fuji International Speedway: Cycling Road
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium: Baseball/Softball
Yokohama Baseball Stadium: Baseball/Softball
Sapporo Dome: Football
Miyagi Stadium: Football
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium: Football
Saitama Stadium: Football
International Stadium Yokohama: Football
