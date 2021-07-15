All the venues for Tokyo Olympics 2021 and their locations

After a year's delay due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23. The multi-nation sporting extravaganza will take place behind closed doors, as the administration has announced that no spectators will be allowed due to the emergency imposed in the Japanese capital.

The Summer Games, being hosted by Tokyo for the second time, will be held at 42 different venues. These venues have been divided into three zones - Heritage Zone, Tokyo Bay Zone and the Greater Tokyo Zone.

These venues will witness the participation of around 11,000 athletes across 33 sports, which will include 339 medal rounds. This makes the Tokyo Olympics the biggest Summer Games program ever. Following the Olympics, Tokyo will also host the Paralympic Games, where more than 4000 athletes will take part.

Here is the list of the world class sporting venues in Tokyo that will host the Summer Games.

Tokyo's National Stadium: Football and Athletics

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium: Table Tennis

Yoyogi National Stadium: Handball

Nippon Budokan: Judo, Karate

Tokyo International Forum: Weightlifting

Kokugikan Arena: Boxing

Equestrian Park: Equestrian

Musashina Forest Sport Plaza: Badminton, Modern Pentathlon

Tokyo Stadium: Football, Modern Pentathlon, Rugby

Musashinonomori Park: Cycling Road

Ariake Arena: Volleyball

Ariake Gymnastics Center: Artistic Gymnastics, Rythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics

Ariake Urban Sports Park: Cycling BMX Freestyle, Cycling BMX Racing, Skateboarding

Ariake Tennis Park: Tennis

Odaiba Marine Park: Marathon Swimming, Triathlon

Shiokaze Park: Beach Volleyball

Aomi Urban Sports Park: 3x3 Basketball, Sports Climbing

Oi Hockey Stadium: Hockey

Sea Forest Cross Country Course: Equestrian

Sea Forest Waterway: Canoe Sprint, Rowing

Kasai Canoe Slalom Center: Canoe Slalom

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field: Archery

Tokyo Aquatics Center: Artistic Swimming, Diving, Swimming

Tatsumi Water Polo Center: Water Polo

Sapporo Odori Park: Athletics

Makuhari Messe Hall: Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling

Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach: Surfing

Saitama Super Arena: Basketball

Asaka Shooting Range: Shooting

Kasumigaseki Country Club: Golf

Enoshima Yatch Harbour: Sailing

Izu Velodrome: Cycling Track

Izu MTB Course: Cycling Mountain Bike

Fuji International Speedway: Cycling Road

Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium: Baseball/Softball

Yokohama Baseball Stadium: Baseball/Softball

Sapporo Dome: Football

Miyagi Stadium: Football

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium: Football

Saitama Stadium: Football

International Stadium Yokohama: Football

