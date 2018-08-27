Asian Games 2018: Day 7, Indian medalists

Singh broke the 23-year-old record

The Indian athletes ended the day 7 after winning four medals at the Asian Games 2018. These four medals included three bronze and a gold. All three bronze medals came in singles categories in both Men's and Women's categories. While the gold came in Shot Put after Tajinderpal Singh Toor broke the 23-year-old record to set a new one.

Dipika Pallikal: Squash

Ace Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal missed out from entering the finals of the Women's singles event after she lost to Nicol David of Malaysia in the semi-final match.

Dipika led in the first two games by 5-2 and 4-1 against the former world number one and currently ranked ninth but ultimately went down to lose the match by 7-11, 9-11, 6-11 to settle for the bronze medal.

Pallikal won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Incheon at the 2014 edition also.

Joshna Chinappa: Squash

Joshna Chinappa settles for bronze after losing in semis

After Dipika, another Indian woman Joshna Chinappa lost in the semifinal round of the singles category to miss out from entering the final round.

Chinappa also lost to a Malaysian just like Pallikal as Sivasangari Subramaniam showed her the exit. She lost the match by 10-12, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11 to bring in another bronze for the country in Squash this year.

Saurav Ghoshal: Squash

Saurav Ghosal in action

Another bronze medal came on day 7 in Squash as Saurav Ghosal won it for the nation in the Men's Singles category event. Ghosal went down against Hong Kong’s Chung Ming Au in the semi-final round to settle for a bronze.

After winning the first two games 12-10 and 13-11, he led the hopes but they all shattered to a dramatic turn after that as he lost the next three games 6-11, 5-11 and 6-11.

This was the third bronze medal of the day for India and 17th overall in this year's edition at Indonesia.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Shot Put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor helped the Indian contingent to end the on a high note with a gold medal in Men's Shot Put event with a record throw of 20.75m in his fifth attempt. With this India won its seventh gold of this edition and first in Athletics. Liu Yang (19.52m) of China and Kazakhstan's Ivan Ivanov (19.40m) won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

India ended the day 7 at the eighth position in medal tally. India now has a total of 29 medals that include seven gold, five silver and 17 bronze.