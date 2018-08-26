Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 26th

Saina and Sindhu playing together

India's only hope in badminton, the duo of Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will look to continue their positive run and book a spot in the semifinals as they are set to face Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol and Intanon Ratchanok in the quarterfinals of the women's singles quarterfinals.

On the athletics front, India will be represented by a host of athletes led by Hima Das, who broke the national record during the qualifiers and Dutee Chand, who will be competing in the Women's 100m semifinals.

The men's and women's table tennis teams will also be in action for the team event while the Indian men's team will lock horns with Japan in the battle for 1st-12th position in Volleyball. In one of the most crucial encounters of the day, the men's hockey team will square up against the Republic of Korea to stake a claim in the next round.

Shiva Thapa will be in action in the 60kg boxing category while Manoj Kumar will also be involved in a men's welter 69kg category bout against Abdurakhmanov A. In the women's fly 51 kg, Sarjubala Devi will face off against Madina Ghaforova.

The men's archery team will be taking part in the Compound 1/8th eliminator while the compound women's team will be looking to make an impact in the quarterfinals stage. The golfers, on the other hand, will be competing in the individual Round 4 as well as the team event.

Here is the complete schedule for Sunday, the 26th of August 2018.

ARCHERY

(9.20 am onwards) Compound Men's Team, pre-quarterfinals - India v Qatar

(12.10 pm onwards) Compound Women's Team, quarterfinals - India v TBD

ATHLETICS

(9.00 am onwards) Women's 400m hurdles, qualification - Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan

(9.30 am onwards) Men's 400m hurdles, qualification -Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy

(5.00 pm onwards) Women's 100m, semifinals - Dutee Chand

(5.10 pm onwards) Men's long jump finals - Sreeshankar

(5.30 pm onwards) Women's 400m, final - Hima Das, Nirmala Sheoran

(5.50 pm onwards) - Men's 10,000m - Lakshmanan Govindam

(5.40 pm onwards) - Men's 400m, final - Muhammed Anas

BADMINTON

(12.noon onwards) - Women's quarterfinals - Saina Nehwal v R Intanon

(1 pm onwards) - Women's quarterfinals - PV Sindhu v N Jindapol

BOXING

(2.15pm onwards) - Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 16 - Manoj Kumar v Abdurakhmanov A

(3.00pm onwards) - Women's Fly (51kg) Round of 16 - Sarjubala Devi v Ghaforova M

(5.45 pm onwards) - Men's Light (60kg) Round of 16 - Shiva Thapa v Jun Shan

BRIDGE

(8.00 am onwards) - Men's Team, Semifinal 1

(8.00 am onwards) - Mixed Team, Semifinal 1 and 2

CANOE/KAYAK SPRINT

(8.30 am onwards) - India in Heats 2, Canoe TBR 500m women

(8.50 am onwards) - India in Heats 1, Canoe TBR 500m men

GOLF

(4.30 onwards) - Men's Individual - Round 4

(4.30 am onwards) - Men's team event

(4.30 am onwards) - Women's individual, Round 4

HANDBALL

(9.30 am onwards) - Men's Group 3, India v Chinese Taipei

HOCKEY

(4.30 pm onwards) - India v South Korea, Men's Pool A

SEPAKTAKRAW

(8.30 am onwards) - Men's clash India v Malaysia

(2.30 onwards) - Men's clash India v China

SHOOTING

(6.30 am onwards) - Skeet Day 2, women's qualifiers - Rashmi Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon

(6.30 am onwards) - Skeet Day 2, men's qualifiers - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Sheeraz Sheikh.

TABLE TENNIS

(8.30 onwards) - India v Qatar, women's table tennis group A

(12.30 onwards) - India v China, Women's table tennis Group A

(2.30 onwards) - India v UAE, men's table tennis Group D

(4.30 onwards) - India v Iran, women's table tennis group A

(6.30 onwards) - India v Chinese Taipei, table tennis men's group D

VOLLEYBALL

(11 am onwards) - Men's classification 1-12 v Japan

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)