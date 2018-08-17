Asian Games 2018 Opening Ceremony: When and Where to Watch on TV, Date, Time and Full Schedule

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, the venue for the opening ceremony

The eighteenth pan-Asian games have finally arrived. On Friday, August 18, the 2018 Asian Games finally commence in Indonesia.

For the first time in the history of the Games, they will be co-hosted by two cities. The Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang have been chosen to host the 2018 Asian Games. Furthermore, the pan-Asian multi-sport tournament returns to Indonesia after a fifty-six-year gap, after the Games were last held in Jakarta in 1962.

The Games will also feature ESports and Canoe Polo for the first time, albeit in an exhibition manner.

The eighteenth Asian Games will officially begin from August 19. However, a major event is scheduled for Saturday, without which, no tournament can commence -- the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony of the Asiad will be hosted in the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.

As usual, the ceremony will showcase the rich culture of Indonesia through various dance forms and performances. Several popular Indonesian singers will be present to entertain the crowd, as well.

The ceremony in itself is expected to start at 5:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time. However, the 'Parade of Nations' won't take place before 6:15 PM. At that point, a strong Indian contingent will be led in front of the audience by the nation's Javelin Throw prodigy, Neeraj Chopra.

If you plan on watching the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games, below is all the information you are going to need.

Here is all you need about the upcoming 18th Asian Games:

Date: August 18, 2018

Event: Opening Ceremony of the 18th Asian Games

Time: 5:30 PM, Indian Standard Time

Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)

Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv

