Asian Games 2023: 3 talking points from Day 3

The third day of Asian Games 2023 concluded earlier today in Hangzhou. The Indian athletes won three medals on Day 3 of the continental meet. At the end of the third day, India holds the sixth position in the Asian Games 2023 medal tally.

So far, India have won three gold medals, three silver medals and six bronze medals in the competition. They are behind China, South Korea, Japan, Uzbekistan, and Hong Kong in the medal tally. Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Iran are the other nations in the Top 10.

India has guaranteed at least two more medals in sailing, but they will be added to the medal tally after the finals. Here's a look at the three major talking points from Day 3 of Asian Games 2023.

#1 India's Equestrian Dressage Team wins gold medal at Asian Games 2023

The biggest talking point from the third day of the continental meet was the gold medal win of India's Equestrian Dressage Team. The quartet of Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla brought their 'A' game to the table and ensured that India won the gold medal.

Sudipti (up on Chinski), Divyakriti (Adrenalin Firfod), Hriday (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (on Etro) beat China and Hong Kong to clinch the gold. The Indian team finished with 209.206 percentage points, whereas China and Hong Kong's scores were 204.882 and 204.852, respectively.

Notably, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) initially did not want to send this team to the Asian Games 2023, but the quartet proved why they are the best in Asia right now with an incredible performance in Hangzhou.

#2 India guarantees 2 medals in sailing at Asian Games 2023

India's sailors made the nation proud by guaranteeing two medals at the Asian Games. These medals will be added to India's tally after the finals.

Neha Thakur finished second in the women’s dinghy ILCA4 (International Laser Category Association) event. Thakur is just 17 years old. Making her debut at the Asian Games, she finished with a net score of 27 to earn the second spot in an eight-woman final. Thailand's Noppassorn Khunboonjan finished first with a net score of 16.

In the men's windsurfer RS:X competition, Eabad Ali finished third to secure a bronze medal for India. He earned 52 net points. Thailand’s Natthaphong Phonoppharat finished second with 29 points, and the gold went to Cho Wonwoo from South Korea, who scored 13 net points.

#3 India vs Pakistan matches at Asian Games 2023

India and Pakistan are arch-rivals in sports. Fans are always interested in watching showdowns between the two nations. The sports fans witnessed a couple of India vs Pakistan battles at the Asian Games today.

The first was the women's squash match, where India defeated Pakistan by 3-0. Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinnappa and Anahat Singh ensured that Pakistan did not win a single game.

Later in the day, Pakistan's men's volleyball team defeated India in the 5th/6th place playoff match. Pakistan defeated India 3-0 in the match to finish fifth in men's volleyball.