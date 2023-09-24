Asian Games 2023 Day 2: India Schedule Today, Match List on September 25

The Indian contingent had a great outing on Day 1 of the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday, September 24, in Hangzhou. They won five medals on the opening day of the competition, including three silver medals and a couple of bronze medals.

Several Indian players will be in action on September 25 as they look to surpass 100 medals in the 19th edition of the Asian Games. The players will be in action across 14 sports.

The 14 sports India will compete in on Day 2 of the event are shooting, cricket, artistic gymnastics, sailing, handball, wushu, rowing, swimming, tennis, 3x3 basketball, rugby sevens, judo, chess, and boxing.

The nation will be competing in eight medal events across cricket, shooting, and rowing. The Indian Men's Cricket Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Men, and 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men are in contention to win a medal for India.

India will also compete in four rowing medal events. The events are the men's single sculls final, men's four final, men's quadruple sculls final and women's eight final. They won three medals in rowing on the first day and have a chance to grab more medals in the sport.

India currently have five medals to their tally and will look to add more medals to their tally on Day 2 of the event.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (25th September) - Day 2

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, 6.30 am

10m Air Rifle Team Men - India (Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar & Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil), 6.30 am

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh, 6.30 am

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 - India, 6.30 am

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Qualification and Team Final - Pranati Nayak, 7.30 am

Cricket

Women's Cricket Gold Medal Match - India vs Sri Lanka, 11.30 am

Rugby Sevens

Women's Pool F - India vs Singapore, 8.20 am

3x3 Basketball

Women's Round Robin Pool A - India vs Uzbekistan, 11.20 am

Men's Round Robin Pool C - Malaysia vs India, 12.10 pm

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round (Group B) - India vs Japan, 11.30 am

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Final A - Balraj Panwar, 7.00 am

Men's Four Final A - India (Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar & Ashish), 7.40 am

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A - India (Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh), 8.30 am

Women's Eight Final A - India (Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Kattathara Baiju, Aswathi Padinjarayil Babu, Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgaonkar, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Rukmani & Geentanjali Gurugubelli), 8.50 am

Sailing

Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race 15 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8.30 am

Men's Windsurfing iQFoil Race 16 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8.30 am

Men's Kite IKA Formula Kite Race 15 - Chitresh Tatha, 11.34 am

Chess

Men's Individual Round 3 - Vidit Santosh Gujarathi & Arjun Kumar Erigaisai, 12.30 pm

Women's Individual Round 3 - Humpy Koneru & Harika Dronavalli, 12.30 pm

Boxing

Women's 60-66kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Liu Yang (China) vs Arundhati Choudhary (India), 4.45 pm

Men's 46-51kg Preliminaries (Round of 32) - Deepak (India) vs Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin (Malaysia), 5.15 pm

Men's 63.5-71kg Preliminaries (Round of 32) - Dipesh Lama (Nepal) vs Nishant Dev (India), 7.00 pm

Tennis

Men's Doubles Round 2 (Match 1) - India vs Uzbekistan, not before 12.00 pm

Men's Doubles Round 1 (Match 12) - Sabrina Olimjonova (Uzbekistan) vs Ankita Raina (India), 7.30 am

Women's Singles Round 2 (Match 6) - Aruzhan Sagandykova (Kazakhstan) vs Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale (India), 7.30 am

Women's Doubles Round 1 (Match 14) - India vs Kazakhstan, not before 12.00 pm

Mixed Doubles Round 2 (Match 16) - India vs Uzbekistan, not before 4.00 pm

Men's Singles Round 2 (Match 15) - Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Sunatullo Isroilov (Tajikistan), 7.30 am

Men's Doubles Round 2 (Match 8) - Indonesia vs India, not before 12.00 pm

Judo

Women's -70kg Elimination (Round of 16) - Garima Choudhary (India) vs Ryoko Salinas (Philippines), post 7.30 am

Wushu

Women's 60kg Quarterfinal - Roshibina Devi Naorem (India) vs Aiman Karshyga (Kazakhstan), 5.00 pm

Men's 60kg 1/8 Final - Islombek Khaydardov (Uzbekistan) vs Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (India), post 5.00 pm

Men's 65kg 1/8 Final - Vikrant Baliyan (India) vs Samuel Marbun (Indonesia), post 5:00 pm

Women's Changquan Final - Nyeman Wangsu, 6.30 am