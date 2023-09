Asian Games 2023 Day 3: India Schedule Today, Match List on September 26

The Indian contingent has a good outing on the 2nd day of the Asian Games 2023 on Monday, September 25, in Hangzhou. They won six medals, which included a couple of gold medals and four bronze medals, to take their tally to 11 medals at the Asiad 2023.

Indian players will be in action across multiple events on Tuesday, September 26 as they look to add more medals to their tally at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian contingent will be in action across 13 sports on the third day of the competition.

The 13 sports India will compete in on Day 3 are shooting, fencing, esports, squash, sailing, volleyball, hockey, cycling track, swimming, judo, wushu, boxing, and tennis.

There are no medal events decided for Team India yet. However, there is surely a possibility for India to compete in medal events on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2023, subject to qualification for the next round of the events.

To qualify for the further rounds, they need to win their league stage/qualification round of knockout matches.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (26th September) - Day 3

Shooting

Skeet-75 Men's Qualification (Phase 1) - Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Siingh Khangura & Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, 6:30 am

Skeet-75 Team Men (Phase 1) - India (Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Siingh Khangura & Angad Vir Singh Bajwa), 6:30 am

Skeet-75 Women's Qualification (Phase 1) - Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore & Parinaaz Dhaliwal, 6:30 am

Skeet-75 Team Women (Phase 1) - India (Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore & Parinaaz Dhaliwal), 6:30 am

25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, 6:30 am

25m Pistol Team Women Precision - India (Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker), 6:30 am

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification - India (Divyansh Singh Panwar & Ramita), 6:30 am

Fencing

Women's Sabre Individual Round (Pool 4) - Bhavani Devi (India) vs Juliet Jie Min Heng (Singapore), 6:30 am

Women's Sabre Individual Round (Pool 4) - Bhavani Devi (India) vs Alhsna Abdulrahman Alhammad, 6:30 am

Women's Sabre Individual Round (Pool 4) - Bhavani Devi (India) vs Karina Dospay (Kazakhstan), 6:30 am

Women's Sabre Individual Round (Pool 4) - Bhavani Devi (India) vs Zaynab Dayibekova (Uzbekistan), 6:30 am

Women's Sabre Individual Round (Pool 4) - Bhavani Devi (India) vs Roksana Khatun (Bangladesh), 6:30 am

Esports

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32 (Match 1) - Talal Faud T Rajikhan (Saudi Arabia) vs Mayank Prajapati (India), 7:20 am

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32 (Match 13) - Ayan Biswas (India) vs Khanh Hung Chau Nguyen (Vietnam), 7:20 am

Squash

Men's Team Pool A - India vs Singapore, 7:30 am

Women's Team Pool B - India vs Pakistan, 7:30 am

Men's Team Pool A - India vs Qatar, 4:30 pm

Volleyball

Men's 5th place match - India vs Pakistan, 4:00 pm

Hockey

Preliminary Men's Pool A - India vs Singapore, 6:30 am

Cycling Track

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying - India (Celestina, Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute), 7:30 am

Men's Team Sprint Qualifying - India (Esow, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh), 7:30 am

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying - India (Niraj Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh, Venkappa Kengalgutti), 9:06 am

Boxing

Men's 51-57kg Preliminaries (Round of 32) - Asri Udin vs Sachin, 12:30 pm

Men's +92kg Preliminaries (Round of 16) - Narender vs Oomatbek Elchoro Uulu, 6:15 pm

Wushu

Men's 70kg Quarter-final - Khalid Hotak (Saudi Arabia) vs Suraj Yadav (India), post 5:00 pm

Judo

Women's -78kg Elimination (Round of 16) - Indubala Devi Maibam (India) vs Ikumi Odea (Thailand), post 7:30 am

Women's +78kg Elimination (Round of 16) - Tulika Maan (India) vs Qing Lam Lai (Macao, China), post 7:30 am

Women's -100kg Elimination (Round of 16) - Avtar Singh (India) vs Kiipong Hantratin (Thailand), post 7:30 am

Swimming

Women's 100m Freestyle (Heat 4) - Shivangi Singh, post 7:30 am

Women's 200m Backstroke (Heat 2) - Palak Ashutosh Joshi, post 8:07 am

Men's 4x100m Medley Realy (Heat 1) - India, 9:05 am

Sailing

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 15 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8:30 am

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 16 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8:30 am

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 17 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8:30 am

Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 18 - Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu, 8:30 am

Tennis

Men's Doubles Round 2 (Match 1) - India vs Pakistan, not before 3:30 pm

Men's Singles Round 3 (Match 2) - Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan) vs Sumit Nagal (India), post 12:00 pm

Women's Singles Round 3 (Match 6) - Adithya Patali (Hong Kong, China) vs Ankita Raina (India), 7:30 am

Women's Doubles Round 2 (Match 3) - India vs Thailand, not before 12:30 pm

Men's Singles Round 3 (Match 8) - Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) vs Yosuke Watanuki (Japan), post 7:30am

Women's Singles Round 3 (Match 3) - Rutuja Sampatrao Bhosale (India) vs Alex Eala (Philippines), not before 11:30 am

Women's Doubles Round 2 (Match 7) - Hong Kong, China vs India, TBA

Chess

Men's Individual Round 5 - Arjun Kumar Erigaisi & Vidit Gujarathi, 12:30 pm

Men's Individual Round 6 - Arjun Kumar Erigaisi & Vidit Gujarathi, 2:30 pm

Men's Individual Round 7 - Arjun Kumar Erigaisi & Vidit Gujarathi, 4:30 pm

Women's Individual Round 5 - Harika Dronavalli & Koneru Humpy, 12:30 pm

Women's Individual Round 6 - Harika Dronavalli & Koneru Humpy, 2:30 pm

Women's Individual Round 7 - Harika Dronavalli & Koneru Humpy, 4:30 pm