Asian Games 2023 Day 9: India Schedule Today, Match List on October 2

India had a very successful eighth day at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing an impressive 15 medals on Sunday, October 1. The achievements included 2 gold medals in athletics - won by Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Avinash Sable - and a team gold in shooting.

Looking ahead to October 2, the Indian contingent is gearing up for another eventful day in the Asian Games. The table tennis women’s doubles duo, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, will be competing in the semi-final.

Athletics will continue to be a focal point, following the remarkable performance by Indian track and field stars who clinched nine medals on Sunday. Additionally, India's kabaddi campaign in the Asian Games 2023 kicks off on Monday.

Furthermore, India will be represented in medal events for equestrian, canoeing, roller skating, kurash, and diving.

Asian Games 2023: India Schedule & Timings in IST (2 October) - Day 9

Archery

6:30 AM: Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination - Ankita Bhakat & Atanu Das vs Malaysia

6:30 AM: Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination - Jyothi Surekha Vennam & Ojas Deotale vs UAE

8:40 AM: Recurve Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination - Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat & Simranjeet Kaur vs Thailand

8:40 AM: Recurve Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das & Tushar Shelke vs Kwok Yin Chai, Law Kwun Pok & Wan Chun Kit (Hong Kong)

11:05 AM: Compound Individual 1/16 Elimination (Men & Women) - Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale & Aditi Swami

Athletics

6:30 AM: Men’s Decathlon 100m - Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM: Men’s High Jump Qualifying - Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh (Group A), Anil Sarvesh (Group B)

7:00 AM: Men’s Decathlon Long Jump - Tejaswin Shankar

7:10 AM: Men’s 800m Heats - Krishan Kumar & Mohammed Afsal Pulikkakath

7:45 AM: Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - T Santhosh Kumar & Yashas Palaksha

8:05 AM: Men’s Decathlon Shot Put - Tejaswin Shankar

8:18 AM: Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats - Vithya Ramraj & Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi

4:35 PM: Men’s Decathlon High Jump - Tejaswin Shankar

4:40 PM: Women’s Long Jump Final - Shaili Singh & Ancy Sojan

4:50 PM: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - Parul Chaudhary & Priti Lamba

5:35 PM: Men’s 200m Final - Amlan Borgohain

6:10 PM: Mixed 4x400 Relay Final - Nihal Joel William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Soniya Baishya, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Jisna Mathew

6:40 PM: Men’s Decathlon 400m - Tejaswin Shankar

Canoe Sprint

7:40 AM: Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final - Niraj Verma

8:20 AM: Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final - Shivani Verma & Megha Pradeep

8:25 AM: Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final - Binita Chanu Oinam & Parvathy Geeta

9:15 AM: Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final - Ribason Singh Ningthoujam & Gyaneshwor Singh Philem

Roller Skating

6:30 AM: Men’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Semifinal Heats - Vikram Ingale, Siddhant Kamble, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anand Kumar, Vel Kumar

7 AM: Women’s Speed Skating 3000m Relay Final - Aarthy Kasturi, Heeral Sadhu, Karthika Jagadeeshwaran & Sanjana Bathula

Bridge

6:30 AM: Men's Mixed Second round Match-9

11:00 AM: Men's Mixed Second round Match - 10, Women's Match - 6

1:30 PM: Men's, Mixed Second round Match - 11, Women's Match - 7

Chess

12:30 PM: Men’s Team Round 4 - Gukesh D, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna

12:30 PM: Women’s Team Round 4 - Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B

Squash

10 AM: Mixed Doubles Pool Match - India (Harinder Pal and Dipika Pallikal) vs Thailand

12:30 PM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 - Tanvi Khanna vs Arichay Chujit (Thailand)

1:30 PM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa

3:30 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - Mahesh Mangaonkar

3:30 PM: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal

Badminton

8:40 AM: Mixed Doubles R32 - Tanisha Castro and Krishna Prasad

11:30 AM: Men's Singles R64 - Kidambi Srikanth

10:50 AM: Mixed Doubles R32 - R Kapoor and Sikki Reddy

12:50 AM: Men's Doubles R32 - Chirag Shetty vs Ranikiraj Reddy

Basketball

1:30 PM: Women's Quarter-Final

Kurash

7:15 AM onwards: Women 87KG Quarterfinal - Jyoti Tokas

7:30 AM onwards: Men 90kg Quarterfinal - Yash Kumar Chauhan

Sepaktakraw

7:30 AM: Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B - India vs Singapore

12:30 AM: Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B - India vs Philippines

Diving

4:30 PM - Men’s 1m springboard final - London Singh Hemam

Equestrian

7:00 AM onwards: Eventing jumping team final and individual final (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye)

Hockey

1:15 PM Preliminary men's Pool A: India vs Bangladesh

Kabaddi

1:30 PM: Women’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei

Table Tennis

10:15 AM: Women’s doubles semi-finals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (IND) vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (PRK)

4:00 PM: Women’s doubles final: If Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee qualifies