Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 9: Women's steeplechasers achieve double podium, Ancy Sojan bags silver in long jump

India's march in the Asian Games 2023 continued in full swing on Day 9 with another double podium finish. Parul Chaudhary and Preeti Lamba finished second and third in the women's 3000m steeplechase for silver and bronze medals respectively.

This was the first instance of two Indians finishing at the podium in any steeplechase event, either men's or women's, since the event first took place in 2010 in Guangzhou.

Ancy Sojan won the silver in the women's long jump final with her best jump of 6.63m while compatriot Shaili Singh finished in fifth place with 6.48m.

Vithya Ramraj equalled PT Usha's national record of 55.42 seconds during her 400m hurdles race to qualify for the final. The 4 x 400m mixed relay team clinched the silver medal though the team finished third, but Sri Lanka's disqualification because of lane infringement upgraded India's medal. Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, and Subha Venkatesan clocked a combined 3:14.34s.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost the women's doubles semi-final to the North Korean pair of Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha in a seven-game grueling contest to settle for a bronze medal, which is India's lone achievement in table tennis in this edition of Asian Games.

The Indian women's team were held to a draw by Chinese Taipei 34-34 in the opening game of kabaddi in the Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team continued to rattle their opponents in the preliminary group stage with another 12-0 crushing win over Bangladesh to top Pool A.

India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 2

Archery

Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination

India 6-2 Malaysia

Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination

India 159-151 United Arab Emirates

Compound Men's Team 1/8 Elimination

Singapore 219-235 India

Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Elimination

India 5-1 Thailand

Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Elimination

India 6-0 Hong Kong, China

Compound Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Ojas Pravin Deotale 148-138 Ahmad Alshatti

Compound Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Belal Ayman S 139-147 Abhishek Verma

Compound Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Jyothi Surekha Vennam 145-132 Anuradha Wijesinghe Karunaratne

Compound Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Imayung Rai 137-149 Aditi Gopichand Swami

Compound Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination

NGUYEN van Day 142-146 Abhishek Verma

Compound Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination

Ojas Pravin Deotale 146-145 CHEN Chieh-Lun

Compound Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination

Jyothi Surekha Vennam 146-141 Fatimah Saad Mahmood

Compound Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination

Syahara Khoerunisa 146-148 Aditi Gopichand Swami

Recurve Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination

Atheer Fisal Ali 0-6 Kaur Bhajan

Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Sima Aktar Shimu 0-6 Kaur Bhajan

Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Rezza Octavia 6-5 Ankita Bhakat

Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination

KHAIRUL ANUAR Bin Mohamad 4-6 Atanu Das

Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination

Lam Dorji 2-6 Dhiraj Bommadevara

Recurve Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination

San An 7-3 Kaur Bhajan

Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination

Robert Nam 1-7 Atanu Das

Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination

Mohammad Hakim Ahmed 5-6 Dhiraj Bommadevara

Roller Skating

Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Preliminary Heat 2

India - 2nd (4:15.126)

Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Final G1

India - 3rd (4:34.861)

Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Final G1

India - 3rd (4:10.128)

Sepak Takraw

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Singapore 0-2 India (7-21, 15-21)

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Philippines 0-2 India (16-21, 15-21)

Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Philippines 2-0 India (21-18, 21-15)

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool D

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Anantana Prasertratanakul/Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (11-5, 11-6)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Joshana Chinappa 1-3 Mingyeong Heo (4-11, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Arichaya Chujit 0-3 Tanvi Khanna (1-11, 3-11, 2-11)

Men's Singles Round of 16

Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 Mahesh Mangaonkar (11-6, 11-2, 11-6)

Men's Singles Round of 16

Ammar Altamimi 0-3 Saurav Ghosal (4-11, 4-11, 6-11)

Diving

Men's 1m Springboard Final

Hemam London Singh - 12th (207.80)

Athletics

Men's Decathlon 100m

Tejaswin Shankar - 4th (11.12)

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (7.37)

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (13.39)

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (2.21)

Men's Decathlon 400m

Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (49.67)

Men's High Jump Qualification Group A

Jesse Sandesh - 6th (2.10)

Men's High Jump Qualification Group B

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - 4th (2.10)

Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2

Mohammed Afsal - 1st (1:46.79)

Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 3

Krishan Kumar - 2nd (1:49.32)

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 2nd (49.28)

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 3

Yashas Palaksha - 2nd (49.61)

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1

Vithya Ramraj - (1st) 55.2

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2

Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi - 5th (58.62)

Women's Pole Vault Final

Pavithra Vengatesh - 6th (4.00)

Women's Long Jump Final

Ancy Sojan Edappilly - 2nd (6.63m)

Shaili Singh - 5th (6.48m)

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Parul Chaudhary - 2nd (9:27.63)

Preeti Lamba - 3rd (9:43.32)

Men's 200m Final

Amlan Borgohain - 6th (20.98)

4x400m Relay Mixed Final

India - 2nd (3:14.34)

Bridge

Men's Team Round Robin 2-9

India 14.42 - 5.58 Singapore

Men's Team Round Robin 2-10

India 12.16 - 7.84 Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Round Robin 2-11

India 9.67 - 10.33 Japan

Women's Team Round Robin 2-6

India 7.56 - 12.44 Singapore

Women's Team Round Robin 2-7

India 18.65 - 1.35 Republic of Korea

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-9

India 17.77 - 2.23 Thailand

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-10

India 9.67 - 10.33 Japan

Mixed Team Round Robin 2-11

Singapore 16.03 - 3.97 India

Hockey

Preliminary Men's Pool A

India 12-0 Bangladesh

Kurash

Women - 87kg Quarterfinal Bout 2

Jyoti Tokas 0-3 Melika Omid Vandchaly

Men - 90kg Quarterfinal Bout 3

Sadegh Azarang 10-0 Yash Kumar Chauhan

Canoe Sprint

Men's Canoe Single 100m Heat 1

Niraj Verma - 7th (4:36.314)

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heat 2

India - 4th (2:06.956)

Men's Canoe Double 500m Heat 1

India - 4th (1:54.829)

Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal

Niraj Verma - 1st (4:31.626)

Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinal

India - 2nd (2:07.036)

Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal

India - 3rd (1:57.225)

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto 2-0 Leong Iok Chong (21-18, 21-14)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy (Retired) Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai Jemie (Winner) (0-2)

Men's Singles Round of 64

Le Duc Phat 0-2 Kidambi Srikanth (10-21, 9-21)

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Arjun M.R./Dhruv Kapila (Retired)Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (3-13)

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Chow Hin Long/Lui Chun Wai 0-2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (11-21, 16-21)

Table Tennis

Women's Doubles Semifinal 2

Cha Suyong/Pak Sugyong 4-3 Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2)

Kabaddi

Women's Team Group A - Game 1

India 34-34 Chinese Taipei

Chess

Men's Team Round 4

Kyrgyzstan 0.5-3.5 India

Women's Team Round 4

India 1.5-2.5 China