Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 9: Women's steeplechasers achieve double podium, Ancy Sojan bags silver in long jump

India's march in the Asian Games 2023 continued in full swing on Day 9 with another double podium finish. Parul Chaudhary and Preeti Lamba finished second and third in the women's 3000m steeplechase for silver and bronze medals respectively.
This was the first instance of two Indians finishing at the podium in any steeplechase event, either men's or women's, since the event first took place in 2010 in Guangzhou.
Ancy Sojan won the silver in the women's long jump final with her best jump of 6.63m while compatriot Shaili Singh finished in fifth place with 6.48m.
Vithya Ramraj equalled PT Usha's national record of 55.42 seconds during her 400m hurdles race to qualify for the final. The 4 x 400m mixed relay team clinched the silver medal though the team finished third, but Sri Lanka's disqualification because of lane infringement upgraded India's medal. Muhammed Ajmal, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, and Subha Venkatesan clocked a combined 3:14.34s.
Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost the women's doubles semi-final to the North Korean pair of Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha in a seven-game grueling contest to settle for a bronze medal, which is India's lone achievement in table tennis in this edition of Asian Games.
The Indian women's team were held to a draw by Chinese Taipei 34-34 in the opening game of kabaddi in the Asian Games 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team continued to rattle their opponents in the preliminary group stage with another 12-0 crushing win over Bangladesh to top Pool A.
India's Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 2
Archery
Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination
India 6-2 Malaysia
Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination
India 159-151 United Arab Emirates
Compound Men's Team 1/8 Elimination
Singapore 219-235 India
Recurve Women's Team 1/8 Elimination
India 5-1 Thailand
Recurve Men's Team 1/8 Elimination
India 6-0 Hong Kong, China
Compound Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Ojas Pravin Deotale 148-138 Ahmad Alshatti
Compound Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Belal Ayman S 139-147 Abhishek Verma
Compound Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 145-132 Anuradha Wijesinghe Karunaratne
Compound Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Imayung Rai 137-149 Aditi Gopichand Swami
Compound Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination
NGUYEN van Day 142-146 Abhishek Verma
Compound Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination
Ojas Pravin Deotale 146-145 CHEN Chieh-Lun
Compound Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination
Jyothi Surekha Vennam 146-141 Fatimah Saad Mahmood
Compound Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination
Syahara Khoerunisa 146-148 Aditi Gopichand Swami
Recurve Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination
Atheer Fisal Ali 0-6 Kaur Bhajan
Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Sima Aktar Shimu 0-6 Kaur Bhajan
Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Rezza Octavia 6-5 Ankita Bhakat
Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination
KHAIRUL ANUAR Bin Mohamad 4-6 Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination
Lam Dorji 2-6 Dhiraj Bommadevara
Recurve Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination
San An 7-3 Kaur Bhajan
Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination
Robert Nam 1-7 Atanu Das
Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination
Mohammad Hakim Ahmed 5-6 Dhiraj Bommadevara
Roller Skating
Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Preliminary Heat 2
India - 2nd (4:15.126)
Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Final G1
India - 3rd (4:34.861)
Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race Final G1
India - 3rd (4:10.128)
Sepak Takraw
Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B
Singapore 0-2 India (7-21, 15-21)
Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B
Philippines 0-2 India (16-21, 15-21)
Women's Quadrant Preliminary Group B
Philippines 2-0 India (21-18, 21-15)
Squash
Mixed Doubles Pool D
Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 2-0 Anantana Prasertratanakul/Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (11-5, 11-6)
Women's Singles Round of 16
Joshana Chinappa 1-3 Mingyeong Heo (4-11, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11)
Women's Singles Round of 16
Arichaya Chujit 0-3 Tanvi Khanna (1-11, 3-11, 2-11)
Men's Singles Round of 16
Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 Mahesh Mangaonkar (11-6, 11-2, 11-6)
Men's Singles Round of 16
Ammar Altamimi 0-3 Saurav Ghosal (4-11, 4-11, 6-11)
Diving
Men's 1m Springboard Final
Hemam London Singh - 12th (207.80)
Athletics
Men's Decathlon 100m
Tejaswin Shankar - 4th (11.12)
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (7.37)
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
Tejaswin Shankar - 5th (13.39)
Men's Decathlon High Jump
Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (2.21)
Men's Decathlon 400m
Tejaswin Shankar - 1st (49.67)
Men's High Jump Qualification Group A
Jesse Sandesh - 6th (2.10)
Men's High Jump Qualification Group B
Sarvesh Anil Kushare - 4th (2.10)
Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2
Mohammed Afsal - 1st (1:46.79)
Men's 800m Round 1 - Heat 3
Krishan Kumar - 2nd (1:49.32)
Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 2nd (49.28)
Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 3
Yashas Palaksha - 2nd (49.61)
Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 1
Vithya Ramraj - (1st) 55.2
Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2
Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi - 5th (58.62)
Women's Pole Vault Final
Pavithra Vengatesh - 6th (4.00)
Women's Long Jump Final
Ancy Sojan Edappilly - 2nd (6.63m)
Shaili Singh - 5th (6.48m)
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
Parul Chaudhary - 2nd (9:27.63)
Preeti Lamba - 3rd (9:43.32)
Men's 200m Final
Amlan Borgohain - 6th (20.98)
4x400m Relay Mixed Final
India - 2nd (3:14.34)
Bridge
Men's Team Round Robin 2-9
India 14.42 - 5.58 Singapore
Men's Team Round Robin 2-10
India 12.16 - 7.84 Chinese Taipei
Men's Team Round Robin 2-11
India 9.67 - 10.33 Japan
Women's Team Round Robin 2-6
India 7.56 - 12.44 Singapore
Women's Team Round Robin 2-7
India 18.65 - 1.35 Republic of Korea
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-9
India 17.77 - 2.23 Thailand
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-10
India 9.67 - 10.33 Japan
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-11
Singapore 16.03 - 3.97 India
Hockey
Preliminary Men's Pool A
India 12-0 Bangladesh
Kurash
Women - 87kg Quarterfinal Bout 2
Jyoti Tokas 0-3 Melika Omid Vandchaly
Men - 90kg Quarterfinal Bout 3
Sadegh Azarang 10-0 Yash Kumar Chauhan
Canoe Sprint
Men's Canoe Single 100m Heat 1
Niraj Verma - 7th (4:36.314)
Women's Kayak Double 500m Heat 2
India - 4th (2:06.956)
Men's Canoe Double 500m Heat 1
India - 4th (1:54.829)
Men's Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal
Niraj Verma - 1st (4:31.626)
Women's Kayak Double 500m Semifinal
India - 2nd (2:07.036)
Men's Canoe Double 500m Semifinal
India - 3rd (1:57.225)
Badminton
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto 2-0 Leong Iok Chong (21-18, 21-14)
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy (Retired) Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai Jemie (Winner) (0-2)
Men's Singles Round of 64
Le Duc Phat 0-2 Kidambi Srikanth (10-21, 9-21)
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Arjun M.R./Dhruv Kapila (Retired)Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (3-13)
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Chow Hin Long/Lui Chun Wai 0-2 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (11-21, 16-21)
Table Tennis
Women's Doubles Semifinal 2
Cha Suyong/Pak Sugyong 4-3 Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee (7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2)
Kabaddi
Women's Team Group A - Game 1
India 34-34 Chinese Taipei
Chess
Men's Team Round 4
Kyrgyzstan 0.5-3.5 India
Women's Team Round 4
India 1.5-2.5 China