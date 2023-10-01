Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 1)

The eighth day of the Asian Games 2023 will feature multiple Indian athletes in action, competing for the medals.

All eyes will be on the Indian men's badminton team. HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, and MR Arjun have an opportunity to win a gold medal today. They will be up against home team China in the final.

Boxing star Nikhat Zareen will take on Chuthamat Raksat from Thailand in the semi-finals of the women's 50 kg event. If she wins, she will advance to the gold medal match. Zareen will win a bronze medal if she loses against her Thai opponent.

Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara, Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin, Harmilan Bains, Deeksha and several other Indians will compete today in the medal events of athletics.

India can take their medal tally past 40 today at Asian Games 2023

India have won 38 medals so far in Asian Games 2023. Here's a look at the list of players who can win a medal today:

Boxing: Nikhat Zareen vs Chuthamat Raksat, Women's 50 kg semifinals - 4:30 PM IST onwards.

Badminton: India vs China, Men's team gold medal match - 2:30 PM IST.

Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji and Nithya Ramraj (Women’s 100m hurdles final) - 6:45 PM IST.

Athletics: Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (Men’s 1500m) - 6:00 PM IST.

Athletics: Harmilan Bains and Deeksha (Women’s 1500m final) - 5:50 PM IST.

Athletics: Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw) - 5:35 PM IST.

Athletics: Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m steeplechase) - 4:45 PM IST.

Athletics: Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s long jump) - 4:40 PM IST.

Athletics: Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Sahib Singh (Men’s shot put final) - 4:30 PM IST.

Athletics: Swapna Barman and Nandini Agasara (Women’s heptathlon events) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Kurash: Vishal Ruhil (Men’s -81kg) - 7:00 AM IST onwards.

Roller Skating: Vikram Rajendra Ingale and Aryanpal Singh Ghuman (Men's speed skating 1000m sprint) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Roller Skating: Karthika Jagadeeswaran and Sanjana Bathula (Women's speed skating 1000m sprint) - 7:00 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu (Men’s trap) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak (Women’s trap) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

It will be interesting to see how many medals India wins today at Asian Games 2023.m