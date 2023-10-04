Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (October 4)

Asian Games 2023 will resume soon. The Indian athletes have won 69 medals so far at the continental meet. They will be keen to take the total closer to 100 today. Multiple Indian athletes will be in action across different sports in Hangzhou later today.

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men's javelin throw final. Chopra is the favorite to win the gold medal in this tournament. It is his final event of the year, and Chopra will be keen to sign off on a high in Hangzhou.

Elsewhere, Tokyo Olympics medalist Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the gold medal match of Asian Games 2023 women's boxing 75kg category against Li Qian of China. Lovlina's compatriot Parveen Hooda will fight Yu Ting Lin of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 women's boxing 57kg category.

The Indian mixed team won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay event. Later today, the Indian men's and women's teams will be in action in the medal rounds of the 4x400m relay events of their respective divisions.

The Indian men's hockey team will lock horns with the Republic of Korea in the semifinals today. A win will take the hockey team closer to the gold medal and also a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India's Asian Games 2023 medal tally likely to cross 70 today

India will likely touch the 70-medal mark at Asian Games 2023 today. Here is the full list of players who have a chance of securing a medal for the nation today:

Wrestling: Men's Greco-Roman - Gyanendar (60 kg), Neeraj (67 kg), Vikas (77kg) and Sunil Kumar (87 kg) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (Mixed doubles semifinal) - 9:30 AM IST onwards.

Squash: Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh (Mixed doubles semifinal) - 10:30 AM IST.

Sport Climbing: Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu, Shivani Charak and Saniya Farooque Shaikh (Women’s speed relay) - 9:05 AM IST onwards.

Roller Skating: Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Shreyasi Joshi (Mixed inline freestyle skating slalom pair) - 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Hockey: India vs Korea (Men's semifinals) - 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Equestrian: Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra and Yash Nensee (Jumping team) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Diving: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi (Men’s 10m platform) - 10:30 AM IST onwards.

Bridge: Team India (Men's team semi-finals) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (Women’s 75kg final) - 1:15 PM IST onwards.

Boxing: Parveen vs Yu Ting Lin (Women’s 57kg semi-finals) - 11:30 AM IST onwards.

Athletics: Team India (Men’s 4x400m relay final) - 6:05 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Team India (Women's 4x400m relay final) - 5:45 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable (Men's 5000m final) - 5:10 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Harmilan Bains and Chanda (Women’s 800m final) - 4:55 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Sheena Nellickal Varkey (Women’s triple jump final) - 4:40 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena (Men’s javelin throw final) - 4:35 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Jesse Sandesh (Men’s high jump final) - 4:30 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Ram Baboo and Manju Rani (35km race walk mixed teams) - 4:30 AM IST onwards.

Archery: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale (Compound mixed team) - 6:10 AM IST onwards.

Archery: Ankita Bhakat and Atanu Das (Recurve mixed team) - 11:30 AM IST onwards.

It will be exciting to see how many medals India wins today. Fans should expect at least one more gold medal at Asian Games 2023 today.